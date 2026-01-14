NNN REIT, Inc. Announces 2025 Dividend Tax Status

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced that 95.3188% of the dividends paid to common shareholders in 2025 are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below.

Total

Dividend Ordinary

Dividends (Box 1a) Non-taxable

Distributions (Box 3) Section 199A

Dividends (1) (Box 5)

Common Stock (CUSIP: 637417106)

100.0000 % 95.3188 % 4.6812 % 95.3188 %

$2.360000 $2.249524 $0.110476 $2.249524









(1) Dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A and included in box 1a, Ordinary Dividends.



"The $2.36 per share common dividend paid in 2025 marked the Company's 36th consecutive annual increase," said Vincent Chao, Chief Financial Officer. "Our ability to consistently grow the dividend through multiple economic cycles underscores NNN's disciplined investment strategy, prudent balance sheet management, and the durability of our diversified, high‑quality, triple net lease portfolio."

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN REIT invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,697 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.2 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

