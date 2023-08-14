NNN REIT, Inc. Appoints Jonathan A. Adamo Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Jonathan A. Adamo has been appointed Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations.

Jonathan A. Adamo | Executive Vice President, Portfolio Operations | NNN REIT, Inc.
Mr. Adamo joined NNN in April of 2003 and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Operations, overseeing the asset management, leasing, underwriting, dispositions and development financing functions of the company. Mr. Adamo previously served in the acquisitions department from 2011 until August of 2022, most recently as Senior Vice President, and prior to his time with acquisitions, led the investment sales and disposition efforts for the company from 2006 to 2011.  On a combined basis, Mr. Adamo has executed and managed more than $4 billion in transaction volume for NNN.  He earned a bachelor's degree in International Business from Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., and received his MBA from The Crummer Graduate School of Business.

Steve Horn, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am excited to welcome Jon to our executive team overseeing portfolio operations.  He has a strong track record of success and leadership within NNN.  His understanding of our business strategy and vital role in the growth of our portfolio coupled with his negotiating experience and depth of real estate knowledge make him the right choice for helping to steer the future of NNN."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

