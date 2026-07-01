NNOX Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Shareholders Who Acquired NNOX Shares in November 2025 Registered Direct Offering Urged to Review Legal Options as Lawsuit Alleges Material Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased NNOX stock between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026

Lost money on your Nano-X investment

Acquired shares in or traceable to the Company's November 2025 registered direct offering

Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Nano-X's stock fell 2.155 on April 20, 2026, after corrective disclosures revealed a $17.5 million impairment charge and a forced restructuring of the Company's Korean manufacturing operations. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 11, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material fact or omitting facts necessary to make statements not misleading. The action contends that when Nano-X conducted its November 2025 registered direct offering, raising $15 million in gross proceeds from a single institutional investor, the Company's public disclosures contained materially misleading representations about its manufacturing efficiency and demand trajectory.

As pleaded in the complaint, Nano-X sold 3,826,530 ordinary shares while allegedly concealing that its self-owned Korean chip manufacturing facility was poorly aligned with actual product demand, that operating expenses and cash burn were escalating unsustainably, and that a significant restructuring was foreseeable.

Alleged Offering Proceeds and Defendant Motivation

The complaint identifies the November 2025 Offering as evidence of scienter. As alleged, while disseminating materially false statements to maintain artificially inflated share prices, Nano-X reaped $15 million in gross proceeds from the offering. The action claims defendants had both the motive and opportunity to commit fraud: the offering was priced and executed at a time when management allegedly knew that production operations were misaligned with demand and that the Korean facility faced likely impairment.

The offering closed on November 25, 2025, just days after management touted "significant progress" across "three strategic growth pillars"

Management represented the Company was "building a leaner, more focused organization" while allegedly concealing the need for a full manufacturing restructuring

concealing the need for a full manufacturing restructuring The 2024 annual report valued property and equipment at 17.5 million impairment would be recorded against Korean facility assets

Plaintiffs allege the offering documents failed to disclose known trends regarding manufacturing-demand misalignment, violating Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K

IPO Due Diligence and Scienter

The securities action asserts that defendants certified SEC filings under Sarbanes-Oxley that contained no untrue statements of material fact, while allegedly knowing that Korean manufacturing operations were unsustainable. The complaint points to repeated, highly specific statements about operational efficiency on earnings calls throughout the Class Period as evidence that defendants were intimately focused on manufacturing performance and thus aware of the growing disconnect between production capacity and actual demand.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When companies raise capital from investors while allegedly concealing material operational failures, the statutory framework exists to hold them accountable." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by August 11, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the NNOX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased NNOX stock or securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the NNOX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Nano-X made materially false or misleading statements regarding manufacturing efficiency, product demand, and operational scalability during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Nano-X allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my NNOX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP