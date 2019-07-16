NNT and CIS Announce Strategic Partnership

NAPLES, Fla. and EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT™), the leading provider of SecureOps™, has announced a partnership with the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®), a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. Under the partnership, CIS adds NNT's award-winning Change Tracker Gen7R2™ to CIS CyberMarket®.

CIS CyberMarket is a collaborative purchasing program that improves cybersecurity through cost-effective group procurement. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of participating public and non-profit organizations, CIS CyberMarket works with industry-leading cybersecurity providers to get significant group purchasing opportunities.

"NNT has long believed in the mission of the Center for Internet Security and the adoption of their best practices as defined within the CIS Controls," said NNT CEO, Mark Kerrison. "The CIS Controls clearly define the best approach to defining risk and solving security, and offer organizations a clear guide to the most effective means of defense and detection."

"Taking a best practices approach to cybersecurity, as found with the CIS Controls, combined with IT management and compliance, provides for an effective cyber defense posture," said CIS EVP, Curtis Dukes. "We welcome NNT into CIS CyberMarket to provide cost effective solutions to the state, local, tribal, and territorial community."

In a separate partnership agreement between the two entities, NNT will promote CIS SecureSuite® to help organizations embrace their recommended secure configurations for all IT systems.

CIS SecureSuite Membership provides organizations access to multiple cybersecurity resources including CIS-CAT® Pro configuration assessment tool, build kit content, full-format CIS Benchmarks™, and more.

NNT currently provides certified auditing and remediation for the CIS recommended hardened security configurations. NNT will also collaborate with CIS to assist organizations who want to follow the prescribed CIS Controls™ in their adoption of a best practice security framework.

About New Net Technologies

New Net Technologies (NNT) is the leading provider of SecureOps. SecureOps combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com.

About CIS

CIS (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit www.cisecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

SOURCE New Net Techologies | NNT

