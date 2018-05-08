NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

NAPLES, Fla., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT), today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store [NNT ITSM Integration Module]. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Change Tracker Gen7 has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform™ security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Change Tracker Gen7 with ServiceNow.

This integration uniquely enables a comprehensive closed-loop environment for ServiceNow customers that is manageable and scalable. By Integrating Change Tracker Gen7 with ServiceNow, an organization can ensure beyond any doubt that the changes approved within ServiceNow fully match the actual changes occurring within a production environment, thus delivering Closed Loop Change Control! Approved changes can be reconciled and validated automatically, with a full audit trail of what actually changed against the specific change requests. Repeated or recurring change patterns can be modeled and rules applied to automatically approve changes or conversely highlight unexpected and unwanted changes. This reduction of change noise revolutionizes breach detection, clearly exposing insider and zero-day malware activity.

"This certification is a major milestone for creating a closed-loop environment that enables the benefits of adopting and utilizing an IT Service Management methodology," said Mark Kerrison, CEO of NNT. "NNT's ability to discriminate between expected and unexpected change is paramount when measuring the integrity and trustworthiness of IT assets."

New Net Technologies (NNT) is the leading provider of Security through System Integrity focused on helping organizations reduce their security risk, increase service availability and achieving continuous compliance. NNT delivers Security through System Integrity by introducing the essential Critical Security Controls, leveraging intelligent change control technology to track system integrity, and using dynamic policy and baseline management to ensure systems remain secure, available and compliant at all times. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com.

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now® Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

