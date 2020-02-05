NNT Now Offers the Most Scalable System Integrity and Change Control Solution with the Release of Change Tracker Gen 7 R2's 'Mega-Hub'

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT™), a leading global provider of Secure Operations (SecureOps™) technologies today announced noteworthy advancements to its flagship solution, Change Tracker Gen 7 R2 with the release of Mega Hub, which provides unrivaled reliability and unlimited scalability, even for the World's largest IT estates comprising millions of devices.

NNT Change Tracker Gen 7 R2 provides fundamental cyber security prevention with real-time alerts for any attack. Strong cyber security can only be achieved by maintaining the integrity of IT systems. NNT have pioneered Intelligent Change Control technology, which ensures IT estates are locked into the most secure state at all times, with any changes undergoing automated analysis and acknowledgment.

By combining context-based File Integrity Monitoring and File Whitelisting, all change activity is automatically analyzed and validated. As one of only a few CIS Certified Vendors, NNT Change Tracker provides a full library of CIS Benchmark and DISA STIGs, guaranteeing IT systems are 100% securely configured. NNT Intelligent Change Control technology provides complete assurance that changes occurring within production environments are consistent and safe, and without the change noise that blunts traditional FIM solutions.

"For organizations managing complex IT environments, automation of critical security controls is the only proven methodology to combat the relentless waves of cyberattacks," said Mark Kerrison, CEO of New Net Technologies. "NNT™ Change Tracker Gen 7 R2 elevates system integrity monitoring to unprecedented levels of forensic visibility and change control, and with the addition of Mega-Hub, it is now the most scalable change control solution in the industry," adds Kerrison. "Nobody else in our market-space can scale like we do for millions of devices".

Change Tracker Gen 7 R2's Mega-Hub uses componentized and modular performance architecture that will assign capacity to all key functions within the software as required.

End-point agents consistently monitor the flow of change events sent back to the hub server, ensuring that an optimal rate is achieved. Where there is a need for more database storage, additional databases can be added with their own dedicated roles and fault-tolerance applied. Finally, within the core application hub, even individual processes can be hosted in dedicated containers, insulating its resource requirements from others.

"This model of scalability results in a solution that can be molded to the demands and requirements of any modern SecureOps team. The innovation of NNT's 'Mega-Hub' provides our customers who are serious about change control and automating key security controls, with mega-scale system integrity monitoring capable of handling hundreds of thousands of devices," said Kerrison. "The Mega-Hub not only replicates the flexibility of cloud computing but is the perfect cloud solution with the ability to expand and contract to suit different environments as demand dictates".

About New Net Technologies (NNT)

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com

