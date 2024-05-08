NNVOY, LLC Announces Official Launch of BizTrader.com

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NNVOY, LLC, a premier digital solutions firm, is delighted to announce the acquisition and upcoming official launch of BizTrader.com, set to occur during the IBBA Annual Conference on May 11 & 12, 2024. Leveraging the business model and proprietary system that has successfully driven 420Property.com, this relaunch aims to enhance BizTrader with advanced features and improved user experiences. The precise timing of the launch will depend on the completion of platform testing and user feedback optimizations.

BizTrader.com has been recognized as a platform where businesses could be listed for sale. With the relaunch, it will gain a new suite of features, aiming to transform it into a comprehensive ecosystem that supports professionals across all stages of the business lifecycle, much like the model developed for 420 Property.

Ryan George, CEO of NNVOY, LLC, stated, "Our vision for acquiring BizTrader.com was to utilize its foundational strengths and augment them with the proven methodologies and technology infrastructure of 420 Property. We anticipate that the updated platform will revolutionize the way businesses, brokers, and investors connect, enhancing transparency and streamlining processes."

Inspired by the success of 420 Property, BizTrader.com will also focus on building a community, providing educational resources, market insights, and tools to empower both business brokers, owners, and investors.

The relaunch at the IBBA Annual Conference marks NNVOY, LLC's commitment to enriching the digital landscape for businesses and investors, aiming to set new standards of excellence and utility in the sector.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Ryan George, [email protected], 925-478-9805.

About NNVOY, LLC: Founded in 2016, NNVOY, LLC is a pioneering digital solutions firm dedicated to revolutionizing online platforms for businesses and consumers alike. With a keen sense of market trends and an unparalleled commitment to user experience, NNVOY continues to make its mark on the digital ecosystem.

About BizTrader.com: Established in 2023, BizTrader.com has consistently stood out as a premier online platform dedicated to connecting businesses, investors, and brokers worldwide. Serving as a marketplace for buying and selling businesses, as well as providing a platform for leasing commercial spaces and franchise opportunities, the website has facilitated countless successful transactions over the years. With its recent acquisition by NNVOY, LLC, BizTrader is poised to redefine its legacy by integrating advanced functionalities and a more user-centric approach.

