NNVOY, LLC Expands 420Property.com Platform to Canada. Simultaneously Launches Niche Real Estate Platform in Wine Industry.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NNVOY, LLC (NNVOY), is pleased to announce the expansion of its cannabis real estate marketplace, 420Property.com , into Canada as well as the launch of the niche real estate marketplace, VinoProperty.com, a real estate marketplace focused on the wine industry.

420Property.com is the largest cannabis real estate and professional marketplace platform in the world; allowing users to search or market available real estate, businesses for sale, and professional services specifically for the cannabis industry. With cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses continuing to absorb warehouse, land, and retail spaces across the United States (at least where it's legal) and Canada, 420Property.com has become the authoritative source to search and advertise available cannabis properties and businesses. Like 420Property.com, VinoProperty.com aims to service a niche in the real estate industry, except for the wine industry.

One of the many challenges that entrepreneurs, businesses, and professionals face is the ability to locate and procure facilities that are necessary to operate and grow their enterprise. Like Zillow or LoopNet, NNVOY aims to eliminate property challenges by making it easier for landowners, landlords, brokers, agents, and end-users to come together in a generalized marketplace and transact with one another. However, unlike other, larger real estate marketplaces, NNVOY only focused on industry specific real estate (i.e. cannabis and wine).

Search real estate or business listings, market available listings, and locate professionals at 420Property.com for the cannabis industry and VinoProperty.com for the wine industry.

