No. 0 Camaro Returns as "Black and Green Grass Machine" with ForeverLawn Sponsorship at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn® has announced that four local dealers will sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports team at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity series race, Andy's Frozen Custard 355, on Saturday, Oct. 16. This event is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. The race will be streamed live from the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC.

The prominent No. 0 Camaro will be wrapped in the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme, upholding its reputation as the memorable #BlackandGreenGrassMachine. Consistent with other ForeverLawn-sponsored races this season, Harvest Ministries will be featured on the Camaro's back panel promoting its message of hope, as most prominently seen during the Alsco Uniforms 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Primary sponsors of this race include ForeverLawn Austin, ForeverLawn Central Texas, ForeverLawn Texas, and ForeverLawn Tulsa.

"This race is such a great opportunity to connect with the community while showing the premium synthetic grass solutions ForeverLawn offers," said Austin Cook, general manager of ForeverLawn Central Texas. "It's incredibly fun to support the ForeverLawn NASCAR team, and we can't wait to watch them succeed at this weekend's race!"

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com

Media Contact:

Derek Taylor

ForeverLawn, Inc.

330.618.4616

[email protected]

SOURCE ForeverLawn