No. 1 Korean beauty store launches first major online sale

The sitewide sale offers up to 60% off discount on all items.

OLIVE YOUNG Global Store Launch

OLIVE YOUNG Global is the biggest beauty store in operation in South Korea. It has been in business since 1999, but the corporation ventured e-commerce only recently.

Just last month, OLIVE YOUNG Global took a step closer to its global market by launching its first-ever global e-commerce platform — oliveyoung.com.

The major sale offered is also in celebration of this milestone.

Image: OLIVE YOUNG Global Website / www.oliveyoung.com

Similar to its products selection within the local Korean market scene, OLIVE YOUNG Global is making available some 1,000 K-beauty products from over 130 brands online.

The store offers free shipping on orders over 50 USD.

Follow OLIVE YOUNG Global on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OY.GLOBAL and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/oliveyoung_global to receive regular updates on promos and special offers.

SOURCE OLIVE YOUNG Global

Related Links

http://www.oliveyoung.com

