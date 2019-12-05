No. 2 Performing Lottery In World, Massachusetts Lottery Will Continue With Scientific Games Retail Management Technology

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that the Massachusetts Lottery (the "Lottery"), ranked No. 2 in the world for performance (La Fleur's Almanac total sales per capita), has awarded a new contract for a lottery retail management system to Scientific Games. The new system will provide the Lottery with a more productive and streamlined connection to its network of over 7,500 retailers. Scientific Games provides similar advanced retail management technology to lotteries in Arizona, Kansas and Maryland in a rapidly expanding retail technology footprint in the U.S. and internationally.

Massachusetts Lottery will Continue with Scientific Games Retail Management Technology

Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Lottery, said, "The Lottery's investment in this new technology is part of our ongoing modernization, and it further demonstrates our commitment to our expansive network of retailers."

The new three-year contract may be extended by the Lottery for two additional years and features Scientific Games' gemSuite of products including the gemIntelligence® retail agent relationship management application, gemRetailer retail agent portal and gemEnterprise paperless licensing module.

Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "Our recent collaboration with the Arizona Lottery, Kansas Lottery and Maryland Lottery on their retail management systems allows us to bring hands-on expertise to the Massachusetts Lottery in key areas like sales force management and retail agent licensing, as well as instant ticket order management. This technology is the lottery industry's only agile platform, and it has proven its ability to adapt to each lottery's unique requirements and evolve over time as business needs change."

Scientific Games has provided retail management technology to the Massachusetts Lottery since 2011, and instant games since 1974, when the Lottery became the first to sell instant win "scratch" games as an alternative to its weekly jackpot games. In fiscal year 2019, the Massachusetts Lottery experienced record-setting revenues and profits, retailer commissions and bonuses, and prize payouts for players.

The Company provides games, technology and services to 150 lotteries worldwide, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting.

