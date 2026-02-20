No Association Found Between Asthma Biologics and Increased Respiratory Infection Risk

Biologics including Dupilumab and anti-IL-5 agents were associated with a lower probability of pneumonia within the study

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asthma biologics were not found to correlate with any increased risk to respiratory infections, however, some biologics were linked to a decreased risk of pneumonia, according to new research being presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting.

"It is reassuring that real-world data confirm findings from clinical trials, showing no increased risk of infection associated with biologic therapies. This is encouraging news for patients with asthma who require treatment with biologics," lead author said Shane Stone, DO.

Despite previous concerns that biologics targeting type 2 inflammation may increase patient susceptibility to respiratory tract infections, the study provides important data on the safety of biologics as an asthma treatment and supports care for patients with asthma.

In this retrospective matched cohort study, researchers used the TriNetX US Collaborative Network. The study included patients 12 years old or younger, with either moderate or severe persistent asthma, who were on a medium-to-high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus long-acting beta agonists. The researchers defined biologic exposure as the use of dupilumab, omalizumab, anti-IL-5 agents or tezepelumab within three months of an indexed asthma diagnosis. Non-biologic users served as controls. Using one-to-one propensity score matching, the cohorts were matched for demographics and comorbidities and contrasted with the three-year probability of developing an upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, pneumonia and other lower respiratory infections.

After matching, researchers found that the use of asthma biologics was not associated with an increased probability of respiratory tract infection, and notably, a trend toward a reduced risk of pneumonia was observed. Dupilumab was associated with a lower probability of pneumonia (HR=0.81, 95% CI: 0.69-0.95; p=0.010) and lower respiratory infections (HR=0.79, 95% CI: 0.65-0.97; p=0.020). Anti-IL-5 agents were also associated with lower pneumonia risk (HR=0.87, 95% CI: 0.78-0.97; p=0.01). No increased infection risk was seen with omalizumab or tezepelumab within the study.

Research presented at the 2026 AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 27 – March 2 in Philadelphia, PA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

