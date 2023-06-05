No Barriers Announces Executive Director

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers is pleased to welcome Pat Murray as Executive Director, as Interim Executive Director Sherri Kroonenberg joins the No Barriers Board of Directors, effective June 5. The onboarding of Murray will support No Barriers' vision and continued growth in providing transformative experiences that shift mindsets to sidelined communities.

Murray steps into Executive Director role on June 5th and will fully integrate into the community as he and his family plan their move to Northern Colorado.
Kroonenberg joined No Barriers in 2022. During her time in leadership, she led the organization through growth-driving transformation and brand building efforts. "We are extremely appreciative to Sherri for her authentic, strategic leadership and invaluable dedication to No Barriers," said Steve Clouthier, Chair of the No Barriers Board of Directors. "As we celebrate our 20th year of impact, we are delighted to welcome her back to the Board as we continue our important mission of expanding our community for more decades to come."

Murray comes to No Barriers with a wealth of contributions and proven excellence within the nonprofit industry, after having served in a prominent role leading organizational efforts and operational success at YMCA of Greater Seattle. Prior to that, Murray spent more than a decade as an effective, equity-oriented leader at Boys & Girls Clubs of King County, Wash. "Pat's passion for fundraising and working with underserved communities makes him uniquely qualified to serve No Barriers in this role," said Erik Weihenmayer, Co-founder of No Barriers. "He's an exceptional people leader, and will be an incredible asset to our No Barriers movement."

Murray is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Asheville, and currently serves his community through volunteer and philanthropic work, and other board service. In addition, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, who looks forward to moving to Colorado full time in August. "I am beyond excited to be joining this collective team of leaders and honored by the  opportunity to progress the mission of No Barriers," said Murray. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the No Barriers community for your trust to bring about positive change through my leadership."

No Barriers is a non-profit organization based in Colorado dedicated to helping people of all abilities find hope, optimism and resiliency for the future. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from living our best lives and reaching our full potential. No Barriers believes that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way." No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through their groundbreaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about the inclusive roadmap to break through challenges, build community and find strength through adversity at nobarriersusa.org.

