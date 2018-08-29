No Barriers, Raytheon select 2018 Veteran Wilderness Expedition team

"When our brave men and women in uniform return from the battlespace with physical, mental or emotional injuries, we want to help them overcome their challenges and rebuild their lives," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "Partnering with No Barriers Warriors on these challenging expeditions is one way Raytheon gives back to soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who have sacrificed so much for their country."

Participants in all No Barriers programs face challenges ranging from emotional and physical trauma to impaired senses and chronic pain. Some experience combat flashbacks and survivor's guilt, while others struggle with readjusting to civilian life. Post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury are common injuries among the warriors.

The 2018 Grand Canyon Veteran Wilderness Expedition team includes:

Justin Ballard , U.S. Air Force, Arizona

, U.S. Air Force, Christopher Byrne , U.S. Army, Texas

, U.S. Army, Mark Edinger , U.S. Army, New Mexico

, U.S. Army, Tracy Garcia , U.S. Army, Texas

, U.S. Army, Magdalena Gradkowska, U.S. Army, Arizona

Bobbie Holland , U.S. Army, New Mexico

, U.S. Army, Craig Lashley , U.S. Navy, Alabama

, U.S. Navy, Javier Colon Mendoza , U.S. Army, Texas

, U.S. Army, Candice Muir , U.S. Army, Arizona

, U.S. Army, Robert Nuttall , U.S. Army, Texas

, U.S. Army, Ronald Pugh , U.S. Marine Corps, Alabama

, U.S. Marine Corps, Jeremy Spruce , U.S. Army, Arizona

, U.S. Army, Tamara Turnbull , U.S. Air Force, New Mexico

, U.S. Air Force, Alumnus Coach - James Bishop , U.S. Army, Texas

This is the fifth year Raytheon and the non-profit No Barriers USA have partnered for a Veteran Wilderness Expedition. Previous journeys took teams to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and Wind River Range in Wyoming.

