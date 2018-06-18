No Bartender. No Problem. 7UP's New Digital Bartender Turns You Into a Master Mixologist

The 7UP Digital Bartender mobile tool shows you how to pour more than 30 custom drink recipes with tips from any smartphone. Easy-to-follow visuals and videos provide step-by-step directions, and measuring the perfect pour is as simple as sizing the in-screen graphic to match the size of your glass. With just a few taps on a mobile device, you can be sipping on quality drinks of your own selection. To use the 7UP Digital Bartender, visit 7up.com/digitalbartender on your mobile device.

"The Digital Bartender showcases 7UP's versatility as a staple ingredient in classic cocktails and mocktails, and it is a tool we expect to build on throughout the year as we introduce new mixes," said Kevin Brandvold, director of marketing for 7UP. "No matter your drink preference, there is a recipe for you, whether you're entertaining a large group or relaxing by the pool this summer."

All 7UP Digital Bartender recipes can be made with simple ingredients. The mobile site includes 30 unique cocktail and mocktail recipes developed by professionals, including takes on classics like a Manhattan or mojito and brand-new cocktails like the 7UP Side-Down Cake. More recipes will be added throughout the year.

To get mixing with the 7UP Digital Bartender, visit 7up.com/digitalbartender on any smartphone device (mobile only). Users must be at least 21 years of age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

7UP is one of many flavorful brands in the beverage portfolio of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS). A favorite since 1929, 7UP is THE UNCOLA. 7UP is available in Regular, 10 calorie, Diet and Cherry varieties. DPS is a leading producer of flavored beverages, marketing 50-plus beverage brands across North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit 7UP.com or DrPepperSnapple.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow 7UP at Facebook.com/7UP or Twitter.com/7UP.

