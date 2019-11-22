No B.S. Skin Care Announces Partnership with Sarah Hyland

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No B.S. Skin Care has continued to make waves within the beauty industry by providing clean, non-toxic skincare that delivers effective results, all while being offered at an affordable price. This well-known brand has proven that they aren't afraid to call out the B.S. of the industry and in return, immediately gained a loyal following praising them for their transparency. Now, No B.S. Skin Care is joining forces with a leader who is as passionate as they are about saying "no" to toxic chemicals, and is pleased to announce their new partnership with Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland and No B.S. Skincare Sarah Hyland

The widely-popular American actress and producer, most known for her role as Haley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family, has been open about cleaning up her lifestyle with her health in mind—starting with what she puts in her body and on her skin. Together, Hyland and No B.S. Skin Care are partnering to educate people everywhere on the importance of taking control of their own health, starting with their skin.

"Staying healthy is important to me, and that means taking control of what I put in and on my body. My lifestyle detox started with clean eating, but when I realized how many toxins were hidden in the products I used every day, I knew I had to make a big switch," says Hyland. "My fans wanted in on the process, so the pressure was on to find something really good—for me and for them. No B.S. resonated with me because their products are made with good-for-you ingredients that actually improve skin health. My No B.S. regimen has four powerful basics you can use every day to clean up your skincare game. My hope is that everyone who tries it will feel so good in their skin that they don't mind going makeup-free."

Hyland has curated her own personal skincare regimen with No B.S. Skin Care and is sharing it directly with fans. Her personalized regimen will include four of her favorite, most-used No B.S. Skin Care products including the Gentle Foaming Cleanser, Purifying Facial Toner, Vitamin C + E Serum, and the Day + Night Hyaluronic Cream - all included in a bundle on the No B.S. Skin Care website .

In addition, Hyland and No B.S. Skin Care will be offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity where they can receive a personalized interactive video call-in from Hyland. Throughout the video, she will be sharing her journey of self-improvement and the importance of steering clear of harmful ingredients. Everyone who participates in the video call-in will also receive an exclusive additional 15% off discount on Hyland's curated skincare bundle.

No B.S. Skin Care is devoted to never using harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, synthetics, and toxic petrochemicals commonly found in other skincare products. The brand is proud to be working with Hyland and aims to strip away the deception of the beauty industry by providing better, healthier skincare powered by truth, not toxins.

"Sarah's story really resonated with our team and our brand because like so many of our customers, she realized that what she ate, drank, and used on her skin could contribute to toxins building up her body," says Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S. Skin Care. "At No B.S., we love sharing stories like Sarah's to bring awareness to the importance of clean beauty ingredients and products. This is exactly why she is the perfect partner to inspire people to take control of their own health, and cut out all of the unnecessary, toxic B.S. they don't need, starting with their skin care."

No B.S. Skin Care encourages everyone to join their community and mission of ditching toxic ingredients and sharing their experiences using the hashtags: #SarahLivesNoBS and #SarahsCall.

To learn more about Sarah Hyland's curated skincare regimen bundle, please visit www.livenobs.com/sarah . To participate in the personalized interactive video call-in with Sarah Hyland, please visit www.sarahscall.com .

ABOUT NO B.S. SKIN CARE

The name says it all. All No B.S. Skin Care products are made with potent plant-based naturals, powerful scientifically-proven heavy hitters and none of the bad stuff: no parabens, no sulfates, no phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. This no-B.S. brand challenges the beauty industry, swapping chemicals for clean components. Uncomplicated skincare for the boldly authentic, No B.S. Skin Care defies the industry's obsession with excess. Instead, offering a handful of smart, powerful products that are as low-maintenance as they are effective. All products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.

To learn more, visit livenobs.com or follow them on Instagram .

Contact:

Alex Valentino

Media Maison

Tele: 212-799-6100

Email: 229759@email4pr.com

SOURCE No B.S. Skin Care

Related Links

https://www.livenobs.com

