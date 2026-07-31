Justin Dowell captures his third X Games BMX Park gold while Wyatt "WYO" Fontenot earns his first X Games gold and silver, fueling NO CAP!'s continued rise in action sports

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NO CAP! Soda Pop is celebrating another milestone moment as members of its athlete roster earned three podium finishes, including two gold medals and one silver medal, at the MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026 Championship 2026, further cementing the brand's growing presence in action sports.

NO CAP! Soda Pop Athletes Capture Two Gold Medals and One Silver at MoonPay X Games League Championship NO CAP! Soda Pop Athletes Capture Two Gold Medals and One Silver at MoonPay X Games League Championship

Leading the charge, Justin Dowell captured gold in BMX Park, earning the third BMX Park X Games gold medal of his career, before adding a silver medal in Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick. Fellow NO CAP! athlete Wyatt "WYO" Fontenot delivered a breakthrough performance, capturing his first X Games gold medal with a victory in Moto X Best Whip, marking a career-defining moment on one of action sports' biggest stages.

The results continue a year of momentum for NO CAP!, which has increasingly aligned itself with athletes who embody creativity, progression and authenticity both in and outside of competition.

"This weekend was a perfect example of what we're building at NO CAP!," said Vinny Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of NO CAP! Soda Pop. "Our athletes stood on top of the podium, we introduced nearly 10,000 fans to NO CAP! through our X Games activation. That's how we build a brand, by showing up where our consumers are and creating experiences they remember."

Dowell's latest victory adds to an already decorated X Games résumé, while Fontenot's breakout performance marks the arrival of one of Moto's brightest rising stars.

"X Games is the event every rider dreams about, and earning another gold never gets old," said Justin Dowell. "Having partners like NO CAP! behind me who genuinely support athletes and the culture makes a huge difference. They're building something special, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Beyond the competition, NO CAP! made a significant impact throughout X Games New Orleans with one of its largest event activations to date. The brand's street team sampled nearly 10,000 attendees with its limited-edition X Games-branded NO CAP! Soda cans, introducing thousands of action sports fans to the brand during the weekend-long event.

In conjunction with the activation, NO CAP! partnered with Rouses Markets, the largest supermarket chain in the New Orleans area, to launch X Games-themed retail displays across all Rouses locations, extending the event beyond the venue and bringing the excitement of X Games directly to shoppers throughout the city.

The combination of athlete success, large-scale consumer sampling and retail partnerships underscores NO CAP!'s strategy of building authentic connections within action sports while accelerating national brand awareness.

About NO CAP! Soda Pop

NO CAP! Soda Pop is a modern soda brand delivering bold flavors with no high fructose corn syrup and a commitment to bringing fun back to the soda aisle. Through innovative licensing partnerships, expanding national distribution and deep roots in action sports and youth culture, NO CAP! is building the next generation of iconic refreshment brands.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

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SOURCE NO CAP! Soda Pop