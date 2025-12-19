No Cap! Soda Pop Expands Retail Footprint With Walmart Partnership, Rolling Out Licensed SKUs Across West Coast Stores

The rollout marks the brand's largest retail footprint yet and follows No Cap!'s rapid momentum from its licensing partnerships.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NO CAP! Soda Pop, the fast-rising zero-sugar, zero-caffeine, zero-calorie soda brand, today announced a major retail expansion with Walmart, the world's largest retailer. Beginning in January, Walmart West Coast locations will carry No Cap!'s licensed SKUs, marking the brand's biggest retail opportunity to date and reinforcing the momentum created by its recent partnerships with Albanese Gummi's and ICEE.

The rollout introduces No Cap!'s fan-favorite licensed Gummi flavors as the brand's entry SKUs into Walmart shelves, positioning the brand to meet high-volume consumer demand at mass retail. The launch also sets the stage for future expansion across Walmart's national network.

"Partnering with Walmart is a massive milestone, as we continue building a soda brand that reflects how today's consumers actually want to drink," said Vinny Wilson, Co-Founder of No Cap! Soda Pop. "Walmart's scale, reach and commitment to offering a modernized beverage assortment make it the perfect partner for our next phase of growth. This is just the beginning."

The news builds on No Cap!'s recently announced licensing partnership with ICEE, advancing the brand's strategy to utilize nostalgic, icon-driven flavors in reinventing the soda category for the next generation. With distribution growing rapidly, No Cap! continues to strengthen its presence across major channels, from specialty retail to mass market.

No Cap! Soda Pop's expansion aligns with the category's ongoing shift toward bold flavors, beverage nostalgia, and better-for-you ingredient expectations among Gen Z and Alpha consumers and shoppers. By entering Walmart's modern soda assortment, the brand is uniquely positioned to capture new audiences and accelerate its national footprint.

"Walmart recognizes the way the beverage category is evolving and No Cap! brings cultural relevance and real consumer excitement," said Sam Wilson, Co-Founder of No Cap! Soda Pop. "Our goal is to bring fun back to soda and this partnership allows us to do that at scale."

No Cap! will continue to expand its distribution footprint throughout 2026, including growth in retail, foodservice, and strategic licensing categories.

