Collaboration expands NO CAP!'s portfolio of licensed confectionery partnerships, introducing bold new flavor innovation for today's next-generation consumer

CORONA, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NO CAP! Soda Pop, the rapidly growing better-for-you soda brand built for today's youth culture, today announced a new licensing partnership with Sour Punch®, one of America's most recognizable sour candy brands from American Licorice Company. The agreement advances NO CAP!'s strategy of bringing beloved confectionery brands into the better-for-you soda category.

NO CAP! Soda Pop and SOUR PUNCH® Candy Announce Licensing Partnership to Bring One of America's Most Iconic Candy Brands into the Better-for-You Soda Category

Under the licensing agreement, NO CAP! will develop a new collection of Sour Punch-inspired soda flavors that capture the candy's signature bold, mouth-puckering taste while delivering the refreshing experience today's consumers expect from modern soda.

The partnership comes as consumers seek nostalgic flavors while embracing better-for-you beverages. By combining the cultural influence of Sour Punch with NO CAP!'s disruptive approach, the collaboration is designed to introduce an entirely new experience for one of America's most iconic candy brands.

"This partnership represents exactly where the future of beverages is headed," said Vinny Wilson, Co-Founder of NO CAP! Soda Pop. "Consumers don't just want another soda, they want brands that create excitement, nostalgia, and authentic cultural connections. Sour Punch has defined bold flavor for generations, and together we're creating something completely new into the beverage aisle."

The agreement further strengthens NO CAP!'s growing portfolio of strategic licensing partnerships as the company continues to expand across retail, convenience, and specialty channels. The collaboration creates new opportunities for retailers and distributors seeking products that resonate with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and millennials.

The licensing partnership was brokered by Ari Freedman of Surge Brands Inc., a leading brand licensing agency specializing in connecting globally recognized brands with innovative consumer product companies.

Consumers can explore NO CAP!'s current lineup at drinknocapsoda.com.

About NO CAP! Soda Pop Inc.

NO CAP! Soda Pop Inc. is reimagining soda for a new generation with bold flavors, modern branding, and better-for-you formulations inspired by today's culture. Founded by beverage industry veterans, NO CAP! combines iconic brand collaborations with disruptive product innovation to create beverages that stand out on shelf and connect with today's consumers.

About Sour Punch®

Sour Punch® candy, made by American Licorice Company, is one of America's most beloved sour candy brands, known for its signature straws, bites, and unmistakable sweet-and-sour flavor experience. American Licorice Company has been crafting iconic candy brands for more than a century, including Sour Punch, Red Vines® and Torie & Howard®. (Boilerplate should be verified with American Licorice Company prior to distribution.)

About Surge Brands Inc.

Surge Brands Inc. is a global brand licensing agency connecting leading consumer brands with innovative licensing partners across food, beverage, lifestyle, entertainment, and consumer packaged goods. Through strategic licensing partnerships, Surge helps brands expand into new categories while creating meaningful consumer experiences.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

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SOURCE NO CAP! Soda Pop