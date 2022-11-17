No Code Software Development Market Analysis 2022: Need for Digital Transformation Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "No Code: The Future of Software Development Process" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As enterprises emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still struggling to completely resume operations, such as streamlining workflows, improving employee productivity, and enhancing customer experience, in an operating environment that is vastly different from what it was 2 years ago. Enterprises' teams are more geographically dispersed than ever before as employees adapt to pandemic productivitytrends and businesses acknowledge the viability and benefits of remote work.

As enterprises began to adapt to the new working environment, most recognized that digital transformation would drive business success, but some were ill-equipped to begin the transformation. Those that had started were able to shift their traditional workflows faster to become productive in a remote operating environment.

No code is emerging as a suitable option to enable faster digital transformation by democratizing software development. These platforms enable faster and easier app development, allowing businesses to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions. They also allow nontechnical business team members to play a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a new environment.

In this research service, the publisher assesses the impact of no-code platforms on app development. Some of the topics that the study covers are as follows:

The transformation of the software development market through no code

Technology landscape - impact and benefits

Regional insight - adoption and opportunity analysis

No-code apps and key participants

Future of no code

