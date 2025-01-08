No-Display AI Smart Glasses Redefine the Future of Wearables with 15 Million Shipments in 2030

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta's Ray-Ban glasses have spurred interest in Augmented Reality (AR) over the past year, potentially becoming a stepping stone to the adoption of more robust and visually capable AR devices. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, has noted this shift in interest and forecasts no-display smart glasses shipments will grow from 679,004 in 2024 to 15 million in 2030 – a CAGR of almost 68%. No-display smart glasses will be impactful not just for consumer use, which will be the largest vertical to adopt the tech, but also for enterprise verticals. The latest published market data forecasts from ABI Research now include No-Display smart glasses to quantify this new device category and track expansion in the broader Extended Reality (XR) ecosystem.

"It became quite clear that the Meta Ray-Ban collaboration was going to create a big wave of interest for Extended Reality (XR) when we noticed them sold in local sunglass stores. Conversations with industry leaders, and from our experience, made it clear this device type was a critical piece of the market," says Matilda Beinat, Research Analyst at ABI Research. "We expect these glasses to be a consumer-first device, but their value can be expanded into the enterprise, especially considering training and guidance for the workforce. Having an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent on one's person, able to understand surroundings and aid in day-to-day work spatially will cause a significant shift in productivity."

While the Meta Ray-Ban is the first product to enter the market as an AI-first smart glass, other companies are noticing the usability of these glasses can reach wider than current XR devices. Amazon Echo Frames, Xiaomi concept smart glasses, Solos, Rokid, and rumors of many other companies releasing glasses with similar scope to Meta Ray-Ban are slated for the next year. These no-display glasses are both a tech product and often a fashion statement, as they are the thinnest frames available that allow someone to interact with AI and Augmented Reality (AR) without being too noticeable.

"All in all, these AI-first, no-display smart glasses are a clear signal that we're stepping into a new era of everyday augmented experiences," concludes Beinat. "This combination of AR and AI represents a genuine turning point in how we engage with our surroundings, enhance productivity across countless industries, and reset our expectations for wearable technology. Early adopters will still be the pack's leaders but expect to see even more compelling updates and next-level innovations showcased at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)."

These findings are from ABI Research's Augmented Reality Forecasts by Vertical, Augmented Reality Software and Services, and Augmented Reality Hardware market data reports. This report is part of the company's Extended Reality (XR) Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

