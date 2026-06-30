No Easy Games Left: BC.GAME Adds Cashback and Combo Rewards for the Knockout Stage

BELIZE CITY, Belize, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when football reaches the stage where there are no second chances?

The knockout stage changes the rhythm of every match. There is little room to recover from a slow start. An early goal can shift the entire mood of the game. A late equaliser can send everything into extra time. A missed penalty can end a team's run in seconds. The number of matches may be smaller, but each one carries more weight. For fans and players, this is when the 2026 football season becomes most intense.

Built around that knockout-stage pressure, BC.GAME is introducing two sportsbook promotions: Road to the Final Cashback and Knockout Combo Daily Quest. One covers the longer journey to the final, while the other rewards daily matchday participation through Combo and Bet Builder bets.

Cashback Protection on the Road to the Final

Road to the Final Cashback works as a protection layer across the knockout stage. Running from June 28 to July 19, the promotion allows eligible settled bets on 2026 football knockout stage markets to count toward a player's net loss calculation.

If a player's net loss reaches $1,000 or more during the promotion period, they may qualify for Free Bet cashback. The cashback is not a fixed amount. It is calculated based on net loss, meaning total losses minus total winnings across eligible bets. Free Bets do not count toward the calculation.

The cashback rate starts at 3% and rises across higher net loss tiers, reaching up to 12%, with a maximum reward of $8,000. Rewards will be credited by July 31 and remain valid for 30 days.

Daily Rewards for Combo and Bet Builder Players

By comparison, Knockout Combo Daily Quest is built for players who stay active around each matchday. The promotion runs from June 28 to July 15, covering matches from the Round of 32 through the semifinals.

Players can qualify by placing a Combo or Bet Builder bet on eligible 2026 football markets, with a minimum stake of $100, at least 3, 5 or 7 selections, and minimum odds of 1.20 per selection.

Both winning and losing settled bets can qualify, as long as they meet the requirements. A qualifying 3-leg bet earns a $15 Free Bet, a 5-leg bet earns $30, and a 7-leg bet earns $50. Rewards are based on the highest matched tier and do not stack. There is no daily limit on rewards, and Free Bets are credited automatically after settlement, valid for three days.

Two Ways to Stay Involved

The two promotions speak to two different ways of following the knockout stage. Road to the Final Cashback is built for longer-term participation across the full journey, while Knockout Combo Daily Quest adds extra reward potential to each matchday.

One rewards the road to the final. The other keeps every match alive.

Because once the knockout stage begins, there are no easy games left.

SOURCE BC.GAME