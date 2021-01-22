No Excuse Scholarship Applications Available

MAYS LANDING, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Institute of Technology has established a $1 million #NoExcuse scholarship fund for eligible Atlantic County youth between the ages of 16 and 24. This scholarship covers 100% preparation for earning a high school diploma and career training in the nation's fastest growing industries. Training is available in the areas of Information Technology, Construction Trades, Music and Video Production, Entrepreneurship in E-commerce, and more. Free transportation and stipends totaling up to $1000 are included in the scholarship.

#Noexcuses Scholarship application is now available Application dealdline February 26th 2021

The #NoExcuse Scholarship is unique because it is supported by Ideal's student enterprises. Scholarships for applicants are funded by the student through the student enterprises. The student-staffed businesses include the Ideal Tech Center, Ideal Builders, Ideal Studio, Ideal Discount Club, Ideal AC Esports, and Ideal Appliance Repair. Enrolled students will be able to gain practical workforce experience through these affiliates.

Ren Parikh, founder, and Rodrick L. Green, director of strategic initiatives, announced the #NoExcuse Challenge last December. The scholarship fund is an initiative to assist the underemployed and undereducated population in Atlantic County. Ideal is calling on local for-profit and non-profit partner organizations to provide working opportunities for students and graduates. Accepting the challenge allows organizations and scholarship students to enter a mutually beneficial relationship. Organizations who join will have access to a professionally trained and certified workforce and Ideal students will be able to put all their newly acquired knowledge and skills into practice.

Ideal Institute of Technology is a premier career and technical training school located in Atlantic County. It is the school of future jobs and a place to secure an elite technology and business education. Ren Parikh's goal is to transform South Jersey into the next Silicon Valley. Since the school's opening, Ideal has expanded its facilities to two campuses and offers more than fifty trades and certifications. This scholarship is an example of Ideal's empowering and sustainable ecosystem of education.

Ideal Institute of Technology is a non-profit private career school in the Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing and at 121-123 S. Main St., Pleasantville.

Some restrictions apply. Visit www.iitnj.org for eligibility details and the application. The priority deadline is February 26. Submit your application at https://www.iitnj.org/noexcuse/ to start earning a high school diploma and begin a new career. Call 609-318-8008 for additional information.

