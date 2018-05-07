No fees, no book costs: Columbia College of Missouri announces Truition(SM) initiative

"College pricing is not transparent. There's tuition, of course, but most colleges pile on all sorts of fees too: application fees, technology fees, lab fees and several others. These fees can cost as much as the tuition," said Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple. "Beginning this fall, Columbia College will charge an affordable tuition rate for its online and adult-serving venues-- charging no fees of any kind, while providing textbooks or eTexts to students at no cost."

Increasing book costs often prove to be a barrier for students to complete their education. The college will be partnering with Ed Map, a national leader in etext and educational resources distribution, to assure students will have their books and other materials on or before the first day of class at no cost.

Additional fees are also frequently hidden in fine print. Students get hit with fees after they've enrolled, during the semester and even before graduation. The Tru itionSM (truth + tuition) initiative eliminates these fees and provides an honest and clear look at the price of college, allowing students to better plan for their financial future. To learn more about Tru itionSM, visit MyTruition.com.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. The college, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, has more than 30 locations and offers day, evening and online classes. Columbia College educates more than 20,000 students each year and has more than 86,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.

