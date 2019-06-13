No Fine Print Wine Co. Launches Effervescent White Wine, Lil Fizz

"Inspired by drinking a combination of Txakoli, session-style beers, and light Mexican lagers, I wanted to capture the energy of the refreshing style of these beverages and bring that light, crisp taste experience to the states," said Ryan Arnold, partner and celebrated sommelier. "I love canned wines for their ease of use in the outdoors and how environmentally responsible they are. A canned drink that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, is in line with our vision for No Fine Print."

The canned white wine is made in the California sunshine from a blend of sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir grapes with just the right amount of effervescence. The subtle fizz in Lil Fizz is achieved by adding CO2 at the point of canning. The 8.4 ounce (12% ABV) slim can is slightly larger than a standard glass of wine.

Pat Corcoran, partner and manager to Chance the Rapper explains, "Summers in Chicago are short, so you gotta take advantage of every minute you can being outside and with friends. Whether it's a concert or backyard bbq, the last thing you want is a hot drink, which is why the can and the volume work so well."

"More than anything, we want to create an approachable, quality wine without the ego," said Tim Smith, partner and manager to Skrillex and Zedd, among others. "This isn't just a wine we attached our names to. We're all passionate about the process and quality of our product."

Beyond producing quality wine, No Fine Print is a growing part of the music and arts culture, collaborating with like-minded visual artists and expanding into stadiums and concert venues across the country. Recently they teamed up with the iconic Forest Hills Stadium , becoming the exclusive canned wine partner there. They created their first brick-and-mortar experience, "Forest Thrills," a treehouse-meets-Midwest dive bar where they offer the entire No Fine Print portfolio, including Lil Fizz.

Lil Fizz is now available for purchase online and at select stores throughout the country. To find out more, visit www.NoFinePrintWine.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

No Fine Print Wine Co. launched in March 2018 with two products: No Fine Print Cabernet Sauvignon and Fine Print Syrah Blend. Formed through friendships and a shared interest in unpretentious good times, as the name implies, No Fine Print breaks down the barriers between esoteric sommelier jargon and those who simply appreciate and want to enjoy wine while not needing to possess formal training. No Fine Print wines can be found in stores throughout CA, CO, CT, IL, KY, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, WI and WY or online in participating states.

