No Flip-Phonin' Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for a comeback. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it's bringing back its most beloved and iconic device — the Sidekick! And it's even better than you remember! Rebooted for the new millennium with a nod to the cult classic that changed everything, the Un-carrier's latest innovation brings all the fun and function that you loved from the original Sidekick, combined with state-of-the-art design, to create an entirely new category of smart device. Today, T-Mobile unveils the world's first Smartshoephone™: T-Mobile Sidekicks.

"At T-Mobile, we're known for listening to our customers, and we heard loud and clear they want T-Mobile Sidekicks," said president and CEO John Legere. "The carriers would never be this responsive — the Duopoly's busy brainstorming ways to gouge their customers instead of giving them what they want! That's not how we roll. The Un-carrier will always be a step ahead (see what I did there?) in the fight to give customers more. Plus, T-Mobile Sidekicks just look dope AF. So. Much. Magenta!"

The Sidekick is a cult classic, but no matter how many times Dwyane Wade asked us to bring it back, custom design specifications prevented T-Mobile from touching the much-loved icon. That is, until the Un-carrier's genius experience engineers conceived of their patent-pending 'Step into Something Amazing' Foot-First design. The kicks concept was realized. And, thus, T-Mobile Sidekicks were born.

As fun as they are functional, T-Mobile Sidekicks are fully tricked out for speed on the fastest LTE network ever and optimized for unlimited data with T-Mobile ONE, of course. And just like the original, T-Mobile Sidekicks are designed for sharing and connection.

T-Mobile Sidekicks come complete with vintage touches:

Bonus Slide-Out Screen ­– Built into the sole. Just like the OG Sidekick!

Built into the sole. Just like the OG Sidekick! Toe Tap Contact Share – Sidekicks are still all about sharing and adding new contacts has never been easier – just toe tap to exchange info

Sidekicks are still all about sharing and adding new contacts has never been easier – just toe tap to exchange info Lights Up – when you receive a call, your kicks light up just like the vintage scroll-wheel!

And new features for the next generation:

Edge to edge smart design synaptic touchscreen on the sole that can handle the heaviest of footsteps

on the sole that can handle the heaviest of footsteps Sole Speakers – Better sound than any phone on the market today thanks to the size of the Smartshoephone. Sync up with other Sidekicks to create your own Lollapa-shoe-za!

– Better sound than any phone on the market today thanks to the size of the Smartshoephone. Sync up with other Sidekicks to create your own Lollapa-shoe-za! Retractable Smart Laces – Laces aren't just laces, they're retractable hi-fi buds AND double as charging cords that plug into any standard outlet

– Laces aren't just laces, they're retractable hi-fi buds AND double as charging cords that plug into any standard outlet "Hey Sidekicks" – Revolutionary AI and your very own no-BS personal voice assistant: John Legere ! Simply say "Hey Sidekicks" and ask about anything from traffic to the best slow cooker recipes

Revolutionary AI and your very own no-BS personal voice assistant: ! Simply say "Hey Sidekicks" and ask about anything from traffic to the best slow cooker recipes Weather proof – Puddles, snow, mysterious subway liquid – Sidekicks are invincible with patented technology

Puddles, snow, mysterious subway liquid – Sidekicks are invincible with patented technology Fitness Tracker – Never miss a step with THE most accurate step counter ever because they are actually on your feet

Never miss a step with THE most accurate step counter ever because they are actually on your feet Bluetooth Enabled – Headphones, cars, speakers and more. Sidekicks have you connected 24/7

And T-Mobile Sidekicks are already incredibly popular, check this out:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__BOZf9xqoo

Treat those feet with your very own pair of T-Mobile Sidekicks — yes, really! — by placing a pre-order at www.BeMagenta.com before Sunday, April 15. (Note: T-Mobile Sidekicks on BeMagenta.com are high-fashion sneakers that have none of the features called out above — well, except the magenta. They are magenta AF.)

Learn more about T-Mobile Sidekicks at www.T-Mobile.com/Sidekicks.

No Legal Disclaimer is needed because T-Mobile Sidekicks—and all the functionality claimed in this release—are an April Fool's joke. But you really can order the shoes to wear (without the high-tech features) at BeMagenta.com today!

