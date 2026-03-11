No grand gestures, just quiet warmth from the "cloud-tops" -- A story of integration by the fireside

BEIJING, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An interview with Sun Jing, a reporter from China.org.cn on communication and rural development:

At this year's "two sessions," I met Yu Wulin, a deputy to the National People's Congress from what the people call a "village above the clouds" in Yunnan Province.

Yu Wulin, a member of the Nu ethnic group, comes from Laomudeng Village, tucked deep in the Nujiang Grand Canyon of southwest China. When I first reached him, he told me with disarming modesty: "I spent most of my life working at the grassroots level, and did nothing remarkable. I'm not even sure if I can answer your questions well." His humility and sincerity struck me, but as his story unfolded, I came to realize that beneath what he defined as "nothing remarkable" lay indeed over two decades of heartfelt commitment.

Laomudeng is indeed a village perched in the clouds — blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, but also constrained by rugged geography. In the past, limited transportation access gave it underdevelopment and poverty. Yu still remembers his childhood clearly, when he and his siblings had to share a piece of clothing, and meals were never enough to go around. Dirt roads near the village kicked up dust on sunny days and were prone to landslides when it rained. To cross the river, villagers had to rely on a primitive zip line.

Around 2000, Laomudeng's stunning scenery and vibrant multi-ethnic culture began drawing backpackers from afar. Back in the day, there were no guesthouses in the village, so the hospitable Yu Wulin would often open his home to travelers, setting up bedding for them by the fire pit so his guests could enjoy a night of sound sleep. He could never have imagined that this simple act of kindness would change the future of the village. One time, after a traveler stayed for the night, he secretly left a 20-yuan bill and a handwritten note encouraging Yu Wulin to open a guesthouse, making it easier for travelers while earning some extra income.

The small slip of paper brought huge change. In that mountain village where the word "tourism" was still novel, Yu Wulin became the first to "test the waters," starting his own business. He carefully noted what travelers needed, listened to the suggestions of people from far and wide, improved his service bit by bit, and before long, began to help his fellow villagers start their own family-run inns.

As infrastructure improved, more travelers found their way to Laomudeng. Now, the village is home to nearly 50 family-run guesthouses and inns, dramatically boosting local household incomes. What's more valuable is the unity and closeness among villagers of various ethnic groups: When one guesthouse is booked out, they will naturally refer tourists to neighboring business owners.

In this retreat "above the clouds," diverse ethnic cultures have become the bond for ethnic unity and integration. Yu Wulin told me that he was often asked whether villagers here marry across ethnic groups. He found the question puzzling at first, since for generations, people had never let ethnic group differences stand in the way, and most of them could also speak each other's languages. His own family reflects that reality: His wife is from the Dulong ethnic group, while his three brothers-in-law are from the Lisu, Yi and Han ethnic groups. Yu Wulin speaks the Nu, Dulong and Lisu languages; as an inheritor of the Nu ethnic group's intangible cultural heritage, he teaches others how to play the "Dabiya," a plucked string Nu instrument and performs "odede," a distinctive type of Nu folk singing. He also sings melodies from other ethnic groups like the Lisu, Dulong, Pumi, and Bai.

The fire pit in Yu Wulin's home that burns year-round has become a living room where various cultures communicate. The fire pit is a significant place for the Nu people, traditionally used for important discussions, reunions and the like. Today, tourists from across China, and from time to time, international travelers, come here especially to feel the sense of ritual. Around the flames, conversations flow easily — from how to prepare local recipes for hand-grabbed rice, to the joys and frustrations from back home. A kaleidoscope of cultures and life stories meets in the glow of the firelight. Many who arrived as tourists left as friends — of both Laomudeng, and of one another.

Bonds forged by the fire pit go beyond mere communication. Some visitors, impressed by the quality and potential of Laomudeng's mountain tea, chose to start cooperation and establish processing facilities there, carrying the flavor of Nujiang to the wider world.

Wishing the best for everyone, regardless of ethnic background has become a second nature for Yu Wulin. The suggestions he brought to the "two sessions" this year — on ethnic minority education, transportation infrastructure, and the protection of intangible cultural heritage — are not designed for the benefit of any single community; instead, they voice the shared aspirations of ordinary people.

At the end of our interview, Yu Wulin showed me a video on his phone: Villagers and travelers in Laomudeng circled around a bonfire, dancing in garments of various styles. The flames cast a warm glow on their smiling faces. It was a celebration of diversity, but more than that, it was also a portrait of connection and integration.

