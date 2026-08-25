NO GRAY® EXPANDS ITS BREAKTHROUGH QUICK COLOR SHAMPOO® LINE WITH NEW MEDIUM BROWN SHADE

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DEVELOPLUS, INC.

Aug 25, 2026, 08:00 ET

The 5-Minute Permanent Hair Color Shampoo Now Offers an Even More Natural Gray Coverage Solution

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful debut of its game-changing Quick Color Shampoo®, No Gray® is expanding the line with the launch of Medium Brown, providing another effortless option for permanent gray coverage in just five minutes.

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No Gray Quick Color Shampoo - Medium Brown
No Gray Quick Color Shampoo - Medium Brown

Joining the existing Black and Dark Brown shades, Medium Brown was developed to meet growing demand for a softer, more natural brunette shade that seamlessly blends gray while complementing a wider range of hair colors. The versatile new shade delivers dimensional, true-to-tone color, giving consumers with medium brown hair another natural-looking option to seamlessly match their shade while blending gray.

Designed for anyone looking to simplify their hair color routine, Quick Color Shampoo delivers up to 100% gray coverage with the ease of washing your hair. The innovative formula combines permanent hair color with the convenience of shampoo, eliminating the need for mixing bowls, brushes, lengthy processing times, or expensive salon appointments. Simply shampoo, wait five minutes, rinse and reveal rich, natural-looking, fade-resistant color.

At the core of the innovation is No Gray's proprietary Dual-Chamber Pump Technology™, which keeps the color and developer separated until the moment of application. This fresh activation system ensures optimal performance, precise color delivery, and consistent results with every use.

Color That Cares for Hair

Beyond gray coverage, Quick Color Shampoo is powered by No Gray's exclusive Hyaluronic YouthRenew™ Bond Complex, helping hair feel healthier, softer and shinier after coloring.

The nourishing formula features:

  • Hyaluronic Acid to help hydrate and lock in moisture
  • Aloe Vera to help soothe and soften
  • Soy & Wheat Proteins to help support strength and elasticity
  • Rosemary Extract to help promote a healthy scalp environment
  • Oleic Acid & Arginine to help smooth, condition and support hair bonds

The result is rich, permanent color paired with hair that looks and feels healthier.

Why Consumers Love Quick Color Shampoo:

  • Up to 100% gray coverage
  • Covers gray hair in as little as five minutes
  • Proprietary Dual-Chamber Pump Technology for fresh activation and consistent results
  • Up to five applications per bottle
  • Long-lasting, fade-resistant permanent color
  • Suitable for all hair types and textures
  • Ammonia-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free
  • Vegan and cruelty-free

Price and Availability:

No Gray Quick Color Shampoo in Medium Brown is available now for $19.99 at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and No-Gray.com.

For more information, please visit www.no-gray.com and follow No Gray on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, @nograyofficial 

About No Gray

No Gray is a modern hair color brand offering smart, effective solutions for gray coverage and hair confidence. From instant root touch-ups to innovative permanent color systems, No Gray helps people look polished and feel confident, on their own terms.

About Developlus

A third-generation, family-owned hair color innovator based in Southern California, Developlus is recognized for developing breakthrough solutions in at-home hair color since 1991. As the company behind brands like Splat, Color Oops, and No Gray, Developlus addresses real consumer needs across the color journey from color correction and transformation to effortless gray coverage, empowering consumers with confidence, creativity, and control. Vertically integrated R&D, formulation, and manufacturing bring ideas to market with speed, precision, and consistent quality. Vegan-certified, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA with globally sourced materials, Developlus delivers high-performance, accessible solutions consumers can trust.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.

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