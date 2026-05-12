Splat Launches Midnight Black Cherry--The Viral Cherry Cola Hair Trend, Now with Visible Payoff on Brunettes (No Bleach Required)

A bold, red-violet shade designed to deliver dimensional color on dark hair—no pre-lightening, no salon visit.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As "cherry cola hair" and deep red tones continue to dominate TikTok and salon trends, Splat Hair Color is bringing the look to an often-overlooked audience: brunettes. Introducing Midnight Black Cherry, a high-impact, no-bleach shade specifically formulated to deliver visible, dimensional color on darker hair bases.

Splat Midnight Black Cherry Splat Midnight Black Cherry

While demand for rich red tones continues to surge, most traditional dyes require pre-lightening to show up on brunette hair—creating a barrier for consumers seeking bold color without damage. Midnight Black Cherry is designed to change that. Unlike conventional formulas, Splat's Midnight technology deposits high-intensity pigment directly onto darker strands, creating a glossy, multi-dimensional cherry finish with no bleach required.

"Consumers love the cherry cola trend, but brunettes have historically been left out without committing to bleach," said Mia Jenner, Vice President of Marketing, Developlus. "Midnight Black Cherry was created to solve that—delivering bold, dimensional color in one step, with a formula that works with your natural base, not against it."

Bold, Dimensional Color—Made for Brunettes

Designed for hair ranging from medium blonde to medium brown—and delivering a rich tonal sheen on deeper bases—Midnight Black Cherry enhances natural color with layered red-violet pigment and subtle mahogany undertones. The result is a jeweled, light-reflective finish that appears vibrant in sunlight and deeper, more tonal in low light.

High-Impact Color in One Step

This semi-permanent formula offers a low-commitment way to tap into the cherry hair trend, without the damage or upkeep of traditional color processes:

High-impact pigment designed to show on brunette hair—no bleach required

Glossy, multi-dimensional "cherry cola" finish that shifts with light

Up to 30 washes with a soft, natural fade

A Trend-Driven Solution for an Underserved Consumer

Midnight Black Cherry isn't just another red—it's a solution for brunettes who want bold color without compromise. By combining trend relevance with accessible, at-home application, Splat continues to push the boundaries of expressive color for all hair types and starting shades.

Price & Availability

Splat Midnight Black Cherry is available now for $12.99 at Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Splathaircolor.com, as well as HEB stores and Walmart.com.

For more information, please visit www.splathaircolor.com and follow Splat on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook @splathairdye

About Splat

Splat Hair Color is a leader in bold, expressive hair color, offering a wide range of vibrant, easy-to-use formulas designed for every level of creativity. Known for pushing boundaries in at-home color, Splat empowers individuals to experiment with their look while prioritizing performance, accessibility, and self-expression.

About Developlus

A third-generation, family-owned hair color innovator based in Southern California, Developlus is recognized for developing breakthrough solutions in at-home hair color since 1991. As the company behind brands like Splat, Color Oops, and No Gray, Developlus addresses real consumer needs across the color journey from color correction and transformation to effortless gray coverage, empowering consumers with confidence, creativity, and control. Vertically integrated R&D, formulation, and manufacturing bring ideas to market with speed, precision, and consistent quality. Vegan-certified, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA with globally sourced materials, Developlus delivers high-performance, accessible solutions consumers can trust.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.