Splat Celebrates Pride 2026 with "Every Shade Tells a Story" Campaign, LA Pride Activation, and Support for LGBT Community

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splat Hair Color is proud to launch its 2026 Pride campaign, "Every Shade Tells a Story — Live Yours with Pride," a celebration of self-expression, individuality and identity through color. Built around the belief that hair color is a powerful form of personal storytelling, the campaign encourages people to embrace and express who they are boldly and authentically.

"Fearlessly in Color" serves as the campaign's ethos, highlighting the many ways color can communicate confidence, creativity, visibility, and community. Throughout Pride Month, Splat will engage consumers through creator partnerships, social storytelling, community outreach, and in-person experiences designed to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBT community.

"At Splat, we believe everyone deserves the freedom to express who they are," said Mia Jenner, Vice President of Marketing, Developlus. "Pride is about visibility, authenticity, and community, and we're honored to celebrate alongside the LGBTQ+ community while supporting organizations that create safe, affirming spaces for everyone."

Bringing Pride to Life at LA Pride

As part of the campaign, Splat will participate in LA Pride Parade on June 14th, creating an interactive experience that invites attendees to celebrate color, community, and self-expression.

The Splat activation will feature:

An interactive Spin-to-Win prize wheel

Product giveaways and branded merchandise

Social media engagement opportunities

A consumer sweepstakes for a chance to win an e-bike

Hands-on opportunities for attendees to explore Splat's bold color offerings

The activation is designed to create memorable experiences while encouraging attendees to showcase their individuality and connect through shared celebration.

Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth

In addition to its Pride Month activities, Splat partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to support LGBTQ+ youth through a partnership with The Center's Youth Prom on June 4th, an annual event that provides young adults ages 18–24 with an inclusive, affirming space to celebrate their authentic selves.

The event offers participants a meaningful opportunity to reimagine the traditional prom experience in a welcoming environment featuring music, dancing, community connection, and celebration.

To help bring more color to the event, Splat Hair Chalk will be available for attendees to express themselves creatively throughout the evening. The brand is also making a charitable contribution in support of the organization's ongoing efforts to serve LGBTQ+ youth.

For more information, please visit splathaircolor.com and follow Splat on TikTok and Instagram, @splathairdye

About Splat

Splat Hair Color is a leader in bold, expressive hair color, offering a wide range of vibrant, easy-to-use formulas designed for every level of creativity. Known for pushing boundaries in at-home color, Splat empowers individuals to experiment with their look while prioritizing performance, accessibility, and self-expression.

About Developlus

A third-generation, family-owned hair color innovator based in Southern California, Developlus is recognized for developing breakthrough solutions in at-home hair color since 1991. As the company behind brands like Splat, Color Oops, and No Gray, Developlus addresses real consumer needs across the color journey from color correction and transformation to effortless gray coverage, empowering consumers with confidence, creativity, and control. Vertically integrated R&D, formulation, and manufacturing bring ideas to market with speed, precision, and consistent quality. Vegan-certified, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA with globally sourced materials, Developlus delivers high-performance, accessible solutions consumers can trust.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.