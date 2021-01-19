No Gray® Permanent Root Touch Up - 100% PPD/Ammonia Free Formula for Gray Coverage On the Go

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Gray®, a Developlus brand, launches No Gray® On-the-Go Permanent Root Touch Up, a 90% natural and gentle full coverage formula available in three pigment rich shades, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, and Ultra Dark Brown, to cover a spectrum of hair colors for all hair types.

No Gray® On-the-Go Permanent Root Touch Up is the best way to cover gray root regrowth in-between salon visits – at home or on the go. The full coverage permanent formula delivers high pigment multidimensional color in just 35 minutes with an easy brush on application and is infused with Aloe Vera for a gentle application and Soy Protein to keep hair shiny and lustrous.

"Expanding our No Gray® line, which is loved for temporary gray coverage, to include its first permanent fix to gray roots offers consumers more easy and quick solutions to overgrown roots," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus VP of Marketing. "No Gray On-the-Go Permanent Root Touch Up 's formulation is PPD and ammonia free, setting it apart from other permanent hair color products in the mass market category. With three pigment rich shades our permanent root touch up provides color versatility for users and seamlessly blends with a wide range of existing hair colors for natural looking results."

No Gray® On-the-Go Permanent Root Touch Up is ideal for sensitive skin as it is 90% natural and free of Ammonia, PPDS, Parabens, SLES, and SLS. Each kit contains everything you need to cover grays in between full color applications with an easy and convenient application – including 2 full ounces of color, deep conditioner, mixing tray, and color brush to allow for complete precision when applying.

Available at CVS stores nationwide and Amazon.com; $8.99.

About No Gray®

No Gray® offers on-the-go temporary and permanent solutions for root touch ups to hide grays and extend the time between colorings. Our best-selling No Gray® Quick Fix combs in, lasts all day without flaking, and shampoos out. The portable applicator fits in pockets and purses for on-the-go application and is available in 6 shades. The all-natural formula of No Gray® Color Drops is an additive that mixes with any permanent or semi-permanent hair color to ensure maximum gray coverage. For an on-the-go permanent fix, No Gray® On-the-Go Permanent Root Touch Up is an easy brush on application that provides multidimensional color in just 35 minutes. Available in three pigment rich shades to cover a spectrum of hair colors for all hair types. Available at CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.nograyquickfix.com

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

