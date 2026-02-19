No Guarantees Productions Launches the First Reg CF Raise Ever Used to Finance a Major Theatrical Production: Burnout Paradise

The Raise is Designed to Expand Who Can Invest In & Shape the Future of Theatre, Building an Offering Model that Democratizes Investment and Changes How and Which Emerging Productions are Funded

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No Guarantees Productions (NGP), the Tony Award–winning theatre producer and investor pushing the boundaries of how theatre is developed and experienced, today announced the launch of what is believed to be the first Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise filed and executed directly by a single theatrical production for NGP's upcoming run of Burnout Paradise by Pony Cam at Astor Place Theatre . The Reg CF raise opens the door for a broader community of investors to participate in supporting new work, marking a significant step toward a more democratic, transparent, and sustainable model for how theatre is funded and who gets to shape what reaches the stage.

This raise is about more than one production, it's about expanding access to theatrical investing," said Megan O'Keefe , President and Chief Operating Officer of No Guarantees Productions. "By being the first commercial lead producer to use Reg CF for a major theatrical show, we're creating a proof of concept the entire industry can learn from and utilize. We want to demystify the process, educate a new pipeline of investors, and make participation in theatre more accessible than it has ever been. By inviting a broader and more diverse group to take part in shaping new work, we're fostering the shared ownership that fuels innovation on stage and helps ensure a stronger, more sustainable future for the industry."

No Guarantees Productions is undertaking a Reg CF raise to democratize access to theatrical investing and to prove a new, replicable model for how and which emerging productions can be supported. Reg CF allows for a broader and more diverse group of supporters to participate, something historically limited to a small group of accredited investors. By lowering the barrier to entry, NGP is creating a deeper sense of ownership, participation, and community around new work while establishing a documented proof of concept that future producers can use and build upon.

Burnout Paradise is uniquely suited to launch this investment model. The production actively engages with audiences during performances, and inviting that same community to participate even outside performances through Reg CF is a natural extension of its creative ethos. With performances taking place at the Astor Place Theatre — a venue NGP recently assumed operations of— NGP is positioned to shape both the artistic and financial future of the work from the ground up. Coupled with NGP's support of the legal, administrative, and compliance infrastructure required for Reg CF, NGP is uniquely capable of executing a raise of this scope and complexity.

This is the first step in NGP's broader strategy to expand who gets to invest in theatre, who feels represented in its creation, and ultimately what kinds of stories reach the stage. By documenting the process and sharing learnings, NGP hopes to create a roadmap that enables more productions, especially smaller and emerging works, to tap into a wider, more democratic base of supporters. If the investor base becomes more accessible and inclusive, the creative pipeline can follow. This effort reflects NGP's ongoing commitment to audience development and shaping a more sustainable future for the theatre industry.

No Guarantees Productions is a Tony Award–winning theatre producer and investor pushing the boundaries of how theatre is developed and experienced. Founded in 2017, No Guarantees produces artist-driven stories across Broadway, the West End, and Off-Broadway, while investing in the people, companies, ideas, technology, and venues shaping the future of live theatre. From the historic Astor Place Theatre, which it programs and operates as a hub for bold new work, to its investment in SINE Digital, which uses data science to transform how live entertainment connects with audiences, No Guarantees leverages its deep experience and resources to take strategic risks that move the theatre industry forward. No Guarantees Productions has produced Jez Butterworth's Tony-nominated The Hills of California and James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham on Broadway; Player Kings, featuring Ian McKellen, in the West End; and Nell Benjamin and Larry O'Keefe's original musical Huzzah! at The Old Globe. Co-producing credits include Stereophonic, Merrily We Roll Along, and Hadestown, among many other productions. On Broadway this season, No Guarantees is producing the stage adaptation of the Apple Original series Schmigadoon! alongside Lorne Michaels. Learn more at noguarantees.com .

