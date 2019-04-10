No Gymtimidation Here.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Break free from fitness fear and discover what it truly means to work out in a gym again, or for the first time. Recent studies* show one in two Americans are intimidated by the thought of working out at the gym. The results conclude that a large majority not only feel the need to be fit before entering a gym, but often avoid starting healthy habits because of the fear of working out around others and being judged.

Youfit Health Clubs is a gym that's about one thing only: you. At Youfit, it's not about what others think of you. It's about creating a place where you are free to work on being the best "you" you can be. "When Youfit was first created over 10 years ago, the goal was to develop a space that's always welcoming and sets the tone for each visit to feel like a victory,'' stated J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer at Youfit. "We have every intention to tear down the stigma that a gym is only for people who are already fit. Knowing that every fitness journey must start somewhere, Youfit lives by the belief that Youfit is where you fit in. The moment you walk through our doors you will be greeted by a friendly face who is ready to help you achieve your health goals."

As a customer-driven company, the force behind every decision made is how can we create a gym experience that is enjoyable, not intimidating and makes people want to come back time and time again. With over 31 percent* of people feeling anxious just thinking about getting in shape, Youfit offers several amenities to help eliminate any negative emotions regarding the gym. For those lacking the motivation, YouCoach personal trainers are available to guide and empower you along your health and fitness journey. And as a thank you for becoming a member, Youfit provides one free personal training session for signing up. The first session is sure to set you up for success from the start, because getting in shape and establishing healthy habits is a team effort.

To further alleviate your gym woes, Youfit encourages you to take advantage of their $1 down, rest of the month FREE special from now until April 15. Now you can join a gym without breaking the bank. Don't let 'gymtimidiation' stop you anymore because Youfit is where you fit in!

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

