No-IP Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Innovation and Appoints New CEO

RENO, Nev., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- No-IP Technologies, LLC ("No-IP Technologies"), a subsidiary of Indus Growth Fund, today announced the completion of its strategic and majority investment in Vitalwerks Internet Solutions, LLC dba No-IP ("No-IP"), a global leader in Dynamic DNS, Managed DNS, and remote access solutions, and introduced a new leadership structure to guide the company's future growth and innovation. As part of the transition, founder Dan Durrer will assume the role of Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Suchit Rout, Founder and Managing Partner of Indus Growth Fund, will assume the full-time position of Chief Executive Officer.

The partnership provides additional resources to accelerate new product development, strengthen partner relationships, expand go-to-market efforts, and deliver greater value to both personal and business users, including small and mid-sized managed service providers (MSPs).

A New Chapter Built on No-IP's Strong Foundation

Founded in 1999, No-IP has grown into one of the most trusted providers of Dynamic DNS, serving over 30 million customers worldwide. Over the past several years, the company has been exploring opportunities to bring in a long-term strategic partner aligned with its vision for innovation and customer-first service.

"We've been looking for the right financial and strategic partner for quite some time, and we believe this investment gives No-IP exactly what it needs to reach the next level," said Dan Durrer, Founder and CTO of No-IP. "This transition allows me to return to my passion for technology and product innovation while ensuring we have the leadership and resources necessary to grow our offerings and better serve our customers."

Introducing CEO Suchit Rout

Incoming CEO Suchit Rout brings deep experience in technology, general management, and customer-focused, channel-driven growth. An alumnus of Stanford Graduate School of Business and a longtime No-IP customer, Rout's connection to the company predates his leadership role.

"Having relied on No-IP as a customer for many years, I've always admired the company's technology, people, and commitment to reliability," said Rout. "I believed in the company so much that I chose to invest in it, and I'm honored to lead No-IP into its next era of growth."

Rout emphasized that the company's culture, team, and customer relationships were central to his decision to acquire and lead No-IP.

"We aim to preserve what makes No-IP unique while building on the solid foundation established by Dan and the No-IP team. We plan to expand our product options, enhance support for OEMs, MSPs, and power users, and speed up innovation throughout the company."

A Stronger Commitment to Customers: Stability Today, More Innovation Tomorrow

Throughout the transition, No-IP emphasizes that customers can expect continuity in the products, support, and reliability they trust, alongside new investments that will accelerate innovation across the company. No-IP's mission remains unchanged: delivering secure, dependable, and easy-to-use DNS and remote access solutions for individuals, businesses, and MSPs worldwide.

Charting the future, No-IP is expanding its roadmap to include new remote access capabilities and modern management tools for both technical and non-technical users. The company is also investing in strengthening its MSP-focused platform and improving integrations across the broader ecosystem.

"These investments accelerate our ability to build new solutions and deliver more value to customers, while preserving the stability and reliability that have defined No-IP for over 25 years," said Jason Puccinelli, Chief Operating Officer.

Select investor perspectives on No-IP's milestone

"No-IP has a loyal customer base, a resilient business model, and a clear opportunity to scale. This partnership strengthens the company's ability to innovate and deliver even more value to users in the years ahead."

— Susan Pohlmeyer, Board Member, No-IP Technologies, and General Partner, Futaleufu Partners.

"This partnership embodies our proven investment approach: long-term capital with committed leadership to build lasting companies. With management continuity, extra resources for innovation, and a strong customer focus, No-IP is well-positioned for growth."

— Larry Dunn, Board Member, No-IP Technologies, and Partner, Endurance Search Partners.

"We believe No-IP is exceptionally well-positioned for its next chapter. Dan and the team have built a strong foundation, and the added leadership and investment will accelerate innovation while preserving the company's deep customer focus."

— Hiten Varia, Board Member, No-IP Technologies, and CEO Syncro9 PTE. LTD.

"Relay Investments is excited to support No-IP's next growth phase. Dan and his team built a dedicated company, and we're excited for Suchit to carry that forward. Relay has worked with Suchit during the transaction and looks forward to joining the Board and supporting No-IP long-term as it enters this new chapter."

— Robin Mohapatra, Board Member, No-IP Technologies, and Operating Partner, Relay Investments.

About No-IP

No-IP is a leading provider of Dynamic DNS, Managed DNS, and remote access solutions used by millions of individuals, businesses, and managed service providers worldwide. For more than 25 years, No-IP has delivered reliable, secure, and easy-to-use DNS and connectivity tools that help people access the devices, networks, and systems that matter most.

Transaction Advisors

Merit Investment Bank served as M&A advisor to No-IP.

BakerHostetler served as legal advisor to Indus Growth Fund.

Mowery & Schoenfeld Transaction Advisory Services as accounting & tax advisor to Indus Growth Fund.

