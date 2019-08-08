'No Jitters, No Crash' Patria Energy Drink Now Available on VitaBeauti.Com

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Supplements now offers its no jitters, no crash Patria Energy Drink on the popular online health and wellness portal, vitabeauti.com.

Patria Energy Drink (Pure Energy) comes in its original lightly carbonated, all-natural citrus flavor as well as a sugar-free alternative.

"We are excited about expanding the reach of Patria Energy," said Guillermo Amtmann, founder and CEO of Power Supplement, a Houston-based company. "Our research and development team worked hard to develop a great-tasting energy drink without the crash and burn of other products."

The patent-pending formula for Patria Energy provides an energy source without the sudden crash that is often associated with other energy brands.

Power Supplements makes the original Patria Energy Drink with pure cane sugar, 100% natural flavor along with caffeine, green coffee bean extract, Vitamin A, B6, and B12. Patria Energy uses Sucralose as a sweetener for the sugar-free option.

"Our ingredients are carefully dosed for maximum effect with minimum side effects. We developed Patria Energy to metabolize slowly to avoid leaving people feeling drowsy," Amtmann said.

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI, called getting Patria Energy Drink on vitabeauti.com a great start toward rolling out the energy drink throughout the United States. "We will also work to place Patria Energy on other sites to give it maximum exposure."

Patria Energy Drink is part of a fast-growing segment of the beverage industry. Although soda consumption in the United States has stayed at 1986 levels, Americans today consume more energy drinks than ever before. A high market growth rate since 2011 has led to consistent increases in energy drink sales, which now exceeds $12 billion.

There is also a reason U.S. consumers like their energy drinks – they don't get enough sleep and they need an energy boost to get through the workday. Sixty-eight percent of employees are tired at work, according to a National Safety Council survey.

Just being tired, however, is not the real problem. Fatigue is costly and deadly. Tired drivers cause approximately 20 percent of all fatal road accidents. Employee exhaustion also costs businesses in the U.S. more than $400 billion annually.

"We developed Patria Energy for hard-working people, especially those who work outside in the elements all day," Amtmann said. "Patria Energy Drink is for them."

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com, getpatria.com or its social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Power Supplement, LLC