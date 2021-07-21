No Joy in the Sales Process - No Deal, New Intelligent Automation Partnership Forms

We're going to do some unique things with Hyland. Imagine an ECM solution that doesn't need a database for the metadata. Tweet this

Success Hinges on Culture, Technology, and Experience

"BIS has been delivering technology solutions for over three decades," says Jason McManus, BIS Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "But success demands more than experience. It requires the right technology and the best people to deliver it."

"As a sales organization, we strive to generate revenue while having fun. Doing both makes everyone happy. If there's no joy in the sales cycle, then no deal, because protecting and preserving our company culture is just as vital to us as staying relevant in the market."

"And as a software manufacturer, we're focusing all our development effort into Grooper. We needed a partner with the best portfolio of complementary solutions to deliver the automation our customers need."

"The Hyland suite of technologies will allow us to re-imagine complex workflows within an ecosystem of solutions."

"We picked Hyland technologies after evaluating every ECM and content services product on the market. In our opinion, they are the leading ECM / BPM / RPA suite of technologies in the world. But it's not just about the technology."

"The growth-oriented mindset and culture at Hyland is a perfect match for us. Together, we're going to drive a great deal of business while providing our customers everything they need to create robust and powerful business workflows."

"Another big win for the Hyland-BIS partnership is with XMP metadata. Hyland is one of the few ECM platforms that enable XMP metadata search. And Grooper is the only intelligent document processing platform that generates intelligent PDFs with embedded XMP metadata."

"We're going to do some unique things with Hyland - imagine an ECM solution that doesn't need a database for the metadata. That's just one example of the synergy we're creating."

About BIS: Established in 1986, BIS solves data extraction and integration problems for organizations who demand more from their data. Headquartered in Oklahoma, BIS has achieved national recognition with an intelligent document processing platform called Grooper.

About Grooper: Grooper was built from the ground up by BIS, a company with 35 years of continuous experience developing and delivering new technology. Grooper is an intelligent document processing and digital data integration solution that empowers organizations to extract meaningful information from paper/electronic documents and other forms of unstructured data.

The platform combines patented and sophisticated image processing, capture technology, machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition to enrich and embed human comprehension into data. By tackling tough challenges that other systems cannot resolve, Grooper has become the foundation for many industry-first solutions in healthcare, financial services, oil and gas, education, and government.

Learn more about Grooper – grooper.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

SOURCE BIS, Inc.