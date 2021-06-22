No Labels, Business Roundtable, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Launch Campaign in Support of Two-Party Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, a bipartisan group of 21 senators, along with allies in the House Problems Solvers Caucus coalesced behind an ambitious framework to meet the urgent need of rebuilding American infrastructure. And today, No Labels, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Business Roundtable, along with Governor Larry Hogan and 130 other business, civic, labor and military leaders and organizations, signed the following statement:

President Biden has said America has a "once-in-a generation" chance to invest in our country and our infrastructure. He said he wants a bipartisan deal because there is no such thing as "Republican bridges, Democratic airports, Republican hospitals, or a Democratic power grid."

We agree with the president. And with the recent release of similar proposals from the House Problem Solvers Caucus and a bipartisan Senate group, there is now a real opening for a two-party solution.

That's why we, the undersigned:

Support the continuance of bipartisan negotiations, built on the progress embodied in these bipartisan proposals, targeted to the nation's needs.

Do not support a move to consider an infrastructure bill under the Senate budget reconciliation process, which would almost certainly foreclose the possibility of a bipartisan deal.

This is a historic opportunity for Democrats and Republicans in Washington to come together for the good of the country. We hope they will seize this opportunity.

