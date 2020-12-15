No Labels, Marking 10th Anniversary, Welcomes Maryland Governor Larry Hogan as National Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, No Labels began a journey to build the bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America's toughest problems. Today, No Labels took one of its most consequential steps on that journey, with the addition of a renowned leader who embodies its pragmatic brand of politics more than any elected official in America. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has been a regular presence over the last year at bicameral meetings of No Labels' House and Senate allies, is assuming the role of No Labels National Co-Chair.

Hogan, along with several others, will speak this evening on a ZOOM event featuring No Labels supporters from across America.

"I am honored to help lead No Labels at a time when our message of putting aside partisan differences for the common good is needed more than ever. Amid this awful pandemic, the people in my state and across our country are desperate for leaders to work across the aisle and focus on solving the urgent problems we face," said Hogan. "I have admired the work No Labels has done to empower these kinds of leaders and to mobilize grassroots supporters, and this work is just beginning. It's time to give voice to the vast majority of Americans who want a different and better kind of politics and mobilize this movement into action."

Hogan' cross-party appeal is evident in polls, which consistently shows an overwhelming majority of all Republicans, Democrats and Independents—nearly 80% of all Marylanders—approve of the job he is doing, which is the highest of any governor in Maryland history. He recently served as Chairman of the National Governors Association, leading the nation's governors during the COVID-19 pandemic. National rankings consistently show Governor Hogan as one of the most popular governors in America.

In the wake of members of this bipartisan group proposing a $908 billion COVID-19 relief proposal, The Hill noted that the power of No Labels' House and Senate allies could "grow exponentially in the next Congress." As national co-chair of No Labels, Hogan will be a visible voice for this pragmatic, results-oriented leadership.

No Labels has inspired the creation of the House Problem Solvers Caucus—which in this Congress featured 50 members evenly divided between the parties. And since last year, No Labels has been bringing House and Senate members—from both parties—together to talk about where they could find common ground. These "bicameral" meetings—which have been attended by Governor Hogan—are becoming the place where an entirely new approach to governance is being born. A place where rank-and file-members, frustrated by the breakdown of regular order and the refusal of others to compromise, are taking the initiative to forge their own solutions.

Hogan will join No Labels Founding Chairman Joe Lieberman as an essential voice for the No Labels movement and for the millions of Americans who embrace this politics.

Said Lieberman, "Larry Hogan is such an exceptional leader on every level and he really does defy labels. He's a Republican governor in one of the bluest states in America. He's fiscally conservative and yet he's made critical investments in his education, healthcare and transportation systems. I welcome him to No Labels and am excited to work with him. I have always thought No Labels' mission—to build the bipartisan coalition capable of solving America's toughest problems—is important. But now, it is absolutely urgent. As we approach 2021, the choice before our leaders is simple: Washington will either solve problems on a bipartisan basis or they won't solve them at all."

