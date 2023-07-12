No Labels to Host 'Common Sense' Townhall with Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jon Huntsman in New Hampshire

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, No Labels announced original honorary co-chairs Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) as the keynote speakers for the first in a series of Common Sense town halls taking place on Monday, July 17th at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM EDT.  

"It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders," said Sen. Manchin. "Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation. I am looking forward to modeling this type of conversation with my good friend, Gov. Huntsman, and the No Labels community. The things that unite Americans are much stronger than the things that divide us and I am confident that will be evident throughout our discussion." 

"New Hampshire has long occupied a unique place in American politics, which makes it a special place to discuss the most important issues facing our country," said Gov. Huntsman. "There's never been a more critical time to remind ourselves that we are all Americans."

Geared around the release of No Labels' new Common Sense policy booklet, this townhall will serve as an opportunity for the American public to see two leaders practice the bipartisanship they preach – taking part in meaningful dialogue across party lines to address the pressing issues facing our country. 

No Labels was built on the belief that our nation's strength lies not in rigidly adhering to the demands of either political party but in our ability to converse, discuss, and even disagree constructively in search of putting the country first. Both Gov. Huntsman and Sen. Manchin, two of our movement's most steadfast supporters, embody that belief. 

Guests include:

Sen. Joe Lieberman, (D-CT)
Gov. Pat McCrory (R-NC)
Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Civil Rights Leader
Adm. Dennis Blair, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence 
Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)
Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC)

*All media planning to attend should register HERE.
*Media check-in and set up at 4:00 PM
*Livestream begins at 5:15 PM. Watch HERE.

Address:
New Hampshire Institute of Politics 
Saint Anselm College 
100 Saint Anselm Road – S.B. Dr.  
Manchester, NH 03102  

