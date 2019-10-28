No Labels to Host Largest Gathering of Undeclared New Hampshire Voters in 2020 Cycle

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: In the midst of a heated presidential primary, the No Labels Problem Solver Convention is coming to Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, November 3, 2019. This event will feature members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, nationally renowned pollster Frank Luntz, No Labels national chairman Sen. Joe Lieberman and several presidential candidates. It will offer an unprecedented opportunity for reporters to take the pulse of the 1,500 New Hampshire voters in attendance, who are likely to be decisive in the February New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

No Labels is a ground-breaking movement of Democratic, Republican, and Independents dedicated to breaking the gridlock in Washington, D.C. and bringing our leaders together to find common-sense, non-partisan solutions to our toughest challenges. It inspired the creation of the first of its kind House Problem Solvers Caucus, which features 48 members, evenly divided between the parties, working to forge solutions.

The convention will feature polling expert, Frank Luntz, conducting the nation's largest in-person focus group and straw poll of the entire assembled audience, a panel discussion with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus and remarks from No Labels leaders and some 2020 presidential candidates.

Last month, a representative statewide poll conducted by No Labels revealed that 53% of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are currently "undeclared," meaning they have no party affiliation. But New Hampshire allows these voters to register in either party's primary as late as Election Day, meaning they could shake up the race in a way no one sees coming.

In the wake of the 2016 election, where everything we thought we knew about the election was wrong, the Problem Solver Convention will be the one place for enterprising reporters to hear the voice of independent voters, who are flying under the radar now but will certainly be heard on New Hampshire's primary day.

WHO:

1,500+ New Hampshire Citizens

Select Presidential Candidates including John Delaney , Tulsi Gabbard , Bill Weld , and Marianne Williamson

, , , and Members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus

No Labels Chairman Former Sen. Joe Lieberman

Focus group expert Frank Luntz

And Others

WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 2019 on location from the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Manchester, NH - LIVE and taped TV satellite interviews and radio interviews available from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM ET.

SOURCE No Labels

Related Links

http://www.nolabels.org

