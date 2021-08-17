No Matter What Recovery and Los Angeles Sober Community Raise $1,000 for Trans Wellness Center

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on the mission to provide a safe sober space and support the local LGBTQ+ community, No Matter What Recovery presented a $1,000 check to the Trans Wellness Center (TWC) for future programming at the supportive services agency.

The funds were raised by members of the Los Angeles sober community during No Matter What Recovery's Pride Sober Tea Dance celebration held last June. The event featured live performances by: artist, entertainer, and Transgender advocate Jazzmun; drag artist and performer 6; artist and Transgender advocate Miss Barbie-Q; and artist and drag performer Yolanda Longoria; as well as music by DJ Jose Gonzalez.

"The event was a tremendous success thanks to the generosity of the LGBTQ+ sober community," said Paulo Grayson, CEO of No Matter What Recovery. "We danced, we supported creative Trans artists, and together we raised funds for the Trans Wellness Center to continue its critical work to uplift the lives of transgender and non-binary individuals in LA. The celebration we hosted was full of love, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to all those who made contributions that will help change lives!"

The event featured a raffle that raised funds for the TWC. The agency provides comprehensive resources and services for transgender and non-binary people. The organization is the first-of-its-kind in the United States, created by community leaders and allies, honoring their lifelong dedication to raise awareness about the needs and the contributions of the transgender community.

"This gift from the sober community will help us provide even more love and support that so many of our clients need," said Mariana Marroquin, Program Manager of the Trans Wellness Center. "These funds will go a long way to help us develop future programming to support those who are trying to get sober and build a stronger trangender community!"

The No Matter What Recovery program treats alcohol / chemical dependency co-existing with mental health disorders . The program also provides structured and affordable sober living residences to meet the needs of the community.

No Matter What Recovery offers a free assessment to determine whether intensive outpatient treatment is the right choice for those seeking recovery and a life of sobriety and wellness. For more information, visit No Matter What Recovery here , call (323) 797-5464, or email us at [email protected] .

