No Matter What Recovery Celebrates Pride Month with a Free Sober Dance Party

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No Matter What Recovery, a premier substance abuse and mental health treatment facility located in Silver Lake, is hosting a free sober dance party with live performances in celebration of Pride Month.

The event is taking place on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm, at 3409 W Temple Street and will feature live performances by: artist, entertainer, and Transgender advocate Jazzmun; drag artist and performer 6; artist and Transgender advocate Miss Barbie-Q; and artist and drag performer Yolanda Longoria. The festivities will also feature music by DJ Jose Gonzalez.

"We're so excited to host a free sober event that celebrates our LGBTQ community as well as offers a safe space for people to gather and feel part of a fellowship," said Paulo Grayson, Chief Executive Officer of No Matter What Recovery. "In recovery, and especially coming out of the pandemic, it is so important to continue to build those connections to people."

The event will also feature a raffle to raise funds for the Trans Wellness Center which provides comprehensive resources and services for transgender and non-binary people. The organization is the first-of-its-kind in the US, created by community leaders and allies, honoring their lifelong dedication to raise awareness about the needs and the contributions of the transgender community.

"Many people in the Transgender community struggle with alcohol and substance abuse, and it's important to have loving support that is so badly needed for those seeking recovery," said says Mariana Marroquin, Program Manager of the Trans Wellness Center. "We are proud to partner with No Matter What Recovery to help us raise funds for our own clients who seek treatment and a life of sobriety."

No Matter What Recovery integrates the treatment of addiction and mental health issues to form our intensive outpatient program. Combining the resources of both fields results in a dynamic, holistic program capable of addressing the needs of clients having one or several diagnoses.

The clients treated at No Matter What Recovery regularly have some type of mental health or emotional disorder co-existing with some type of alcohol/chemical dependency or addiction. The center provides professional treatment for individuals and families suffering from addictive disorders, compulsive behavior patterns, and behavioral health issues. The No Matter What Recovery Program is designed to identify and address all of these issues.

For more information, visit No Matter What Recovery here , call (323) 797-5464, or email us at [email protected]

