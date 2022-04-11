'NO MOMENT TOO BIG' FOR ALL-NEW LX 600 FLAGSHIP SUV

"The LX has been a beacon of capability and style for more than 25 years," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "With the all-new LX 600, our flagship luxury SUV, we built on that legacy by offering uncompromising performance, thoughtful design and human-centered technology that our guests need to tackle life's big moments."

The all-new LX 600 is made to excel in places and in moments other luxury vehicles dare not tread. It builds on the legacy of previous generations by introducing an all-new platform, an upgraded 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, improved fuel economy, increased towing capacity and an expanded five-grade strategy. For the LX 600, there is no stage too big, no moment too challenging and no test too demanding.

Created by Team One, "No Moment Too Big" follows three LX 600 drivers — the athlete, the executive and the surgeon — as they prepare for big moments. In addition to showing off the sleek exterior and thoughtful interior design, the campaign takes a look inside the reinvented cabin, featuring Lexus Interface and Lexus' first dual display configuration.

Walton Isaacson's "Empower Your Presence" celebrates the all-new LX and its history as a beacon of luxury in hip hop culture when it first launched in 1996. In the ad, we follow a day in the life of a young real estate mogul as he drives around town in his LX 600 while reflecting on the power that a strong presence can have on those around you — a presence that is enhanced by the stylish, luxurious, all-new LX 600.

Both films showcase the first-ever LX 600 Ultra Luxury grade that provides special attention to the passenger experience with executive seating that can massage and recline up to 48 degrees, controlled via an effortless rear touchscreen control panel in the center armrest table.

In addition to the broadcast spot, the campaign includes advanced TV, digital, audio, social, print and out of home. The LX 600 media campaign reaches affluent high achievers as they live their on-the-go lifestyles, focus on their careers, pursue their passions, enjoy the rarer things in life and lean on technology to stay organized. Notable media initiatives include:

iHeartMedia Bloomberg Podcast Sponsorship : Lexus will surround empowering content and equip the audience with the latest in news, technology and business through integrated host-read pre-, mid- and post-roll spots.

Google : A custom, Google Cloud-streamed, AR experience brings the all-new LX 600 to the driveways of YouTube viewers.

Hearst "Project Tell Me" : Lexus will continue to sponsor this ongoing editorial initiative that amplifies voices within historically underrepresented communities, from cultural icons to everyday heroes.

Complex Networks: The all-new LX 600 will play a central role in a new-to-world docuseries on their award-winning food vertical, First We Feast, which will explore the inspiration and cultural influence of two culinary trailblazers who are changing the rules of what it means to be a modern chef. Also, the Lexus LX 600 will be the Automotive Exclusive partner of ComplexLand 3.0, an unrivaled metaverse shopping experience where lifestyle, sneaker culture, and NFT's converge, May 25th-27th , 2022.

For more information on the 2022 LX 600, visit www.lexus.com/lx.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/lexusvehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.

SOURCE Lexus