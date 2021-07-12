No More Excuses: GoodTrust Launches Free Will Tool To Make It Easier Than Ever To Create One

"This is a massive challenge to solve," said Rikard Steiber, CEO of GoodTrust. "We believe that everyone should be empowered to control their physical and digital legacy. The new GoodTrust Free Will tool will help the 140 million people in the U.S. who still do not have a last will and testament. We aim to ensure that their families are taken care of in the event of the unthinkable."

One of the biggest myths is that wills are only for people from an older generation. But the pandemic has forced all of us to confront issues related to mortality in ways unseen in recent memory. In fact, a 2021 Caring.com survey found that more people 18-34 years old are likely to have a will (26.8%) than people aged 35-54 (22.5%). That's a dramatic shift in just one year.

According to that same 2021 Caring.com survey, the top excuses people cite for not creating a will include:

I haven't gotten around to it I don't have enough assets to leave anyone It's too expensive to set up I don't know how to get a will

The reality is that we all have more to pass on than we realize. And GoodTrust addresses all these excuses with a simple question-answer wizard to take people through it step-by-step. The tool also allows for a digital executor to manage social media and other accounts and clear ways for people to take care of their digital assets (e.g. domain names, cryptocurrency). You can even use GoodTrust Future Messages to record your wishes on video and schedule it to be shared after you pass away. For example, to combine the physical and the digital, you could hold up cherished heirlooms and tell the story associated with them.

Once the will is created it only needs to be printed and signed by two witnesses in order to become a legally valid document. There is also a rich corpus of editorial content within GoodTrust to assist people with making decisions and learn more about the entire process (e.g. how to choose an executor or what's involved with guardianship ).

GoodTrust has partnered with several organizations in service of generating awareness about the importance of end-of-life planning including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who receive GoodTrust for free, and the GoodTrust service in the AARP Rewards program . Partners who want to offer GoodTrust to their customers and members should contact the company here .

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital will and wishes platform that allows anyone to control and create their digital legacy. GoodTrust provides a simple and secure way to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access to it, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Contact: [email protected]

Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XGj-ewLwJq458AWAWsv_fnUI7WJF7xaL?usp=sharing

SOURCE GoodTrust

Related Links

https://mygoodtrust.com

