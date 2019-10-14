No More Excuses: There is Now a More Comfortable Mammogram

The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam (also known as the Genius™ exam) is only available on a Hologic® 3D Mammography™ system. The Genius™ exam consists of a 2D and 3D™ image set, where the 2D image can be either an acquired 2D image or a 2D image generated from the 3D™ image set. There are more than 6,000 Hologic 3D Mammography™ systems in use across the United States, so women have convenient access to the Genius™ exam. To learn more about the Genius™ exam, visit http://www.Genius3DNearMe.com.

