No More Excuses: There is Now a More Comfortable Mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Grammy Award winning artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow joined by OB/GYN and women's health expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd to discuss importance of screening
Oct 14, 2019, 10:13 ET
WHO:
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), is the maker of the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam, the only mammogram clinically proven to detect 20 to 65 percent more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D mammography alone.1,2
WHAT:
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Grammy award-winning artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging women to make breast cancer screening a priority. Sheryl is joined by Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a leading OB/GYN and women's health expert, to discuss the importance of breast cancer screenings and what women need to know about a more comfortable and more accurate experience during their mammograms.
For years, women have reported avoiding regular mammograms due in large part to the fear of discomfort associated with breast compression. In fact, a recent survey found that fear of physical discomfort was the top reason cited for avoiding a mammogram by women who never had one.
Fortunately, Hologic now offers the SmartCurve™ breast stabilization system, which features a proprietary curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman's breast to reduce pinching and allow better distribution of force over the entire breast. The system also features proprietary image processing algorithms that ensure the preservation of image quality and accuracy.
In a clinical study comparing the SmartCurve system to standard compression, the SmartCurve system improved comfort in 93 percent of women who reported moderate to severe discomfort with standard compression. In addition, 95 percent of those surveyed would recommend facilities that use the system.3
The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam (also known as the Genius™ exam) is only available on a Hologic® 3D Mammography™ system. The Genius™ exam consists of a 2D and 3D™ image set, where the 2D image can be either an acquired 2D image or a 2D image generated from the 3D™ image set. There are more than 6,000 Hologic 3D Mammography™ systems in use across the United States, so women have convenient access to the Genius™ exam. To learn more about the Genius™ exam, visit http://www.Genius3DNearMe.com.
