No More Lids?! Zip Top Launches Reusable Containers That Will Make Your Life Easier

Plastic-free and made of 100% platinum silicone, Zip Top containers stand up, stay open and zip shut. They can be used to cook food, store snacks and leftovers, house craft supplies, hold toiletries and more. The cups, dishes and bags come in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from four to 32 ounces. Zip Top also sells a special line for babies and toddlers, featuring designs that look like pigs, dogs, bears and cats, with "ears" that make the containers easy and fun for little hands to open and hold.

Zip Top containers are:

Zippered on top (no more lids!)

Plastic-free

Made with 100% platinum silicone – no BPA, lead, PVC or phthalates

Safe for the oven, fridge, freezer and dishwasher

Food safe and can be microwaved, baked and heated up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit

Flexible, expandable and easy to store

Made in the USA

Safe and convenient for people, Zip Top containers are also better for the environment – each Zip Top can replace 5,000-plus single-use plastic bags.

CEO and founder Rebecca Finell launched Zip Top with help from over 20,000 backers through crowdfunding sites, raising a total of $2.1 million. With a long history as a category disrupter and fueled by a passion for filling gaps in the marketplace, Finell has designed numerous internationally award-winning household and lifestyle products, launching the brands Boon, Finell and now Zip Top.

To shop Zip Top, visit ZipTop.com or find the containers at Target.

