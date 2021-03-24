No More Lost Socks: Pippy Pants Offers a Unique Design Featuring Children's Pants With Socks Attached, Ideal for Busy Parents

MILWAUKEE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a problem all busy parents have faced – trying to keep socks on their children's feet, not to mention issues with finding lost socks and matching missing pairs.

However, sometimes the solutions to life's little problems are right in front of us. So it was for Katy Prushiek, an entrepreneur and mother of two young children. Out of frustration with her young son struggling to keep his socks on his feet, Prushiek was inspired to create unique patent-pending children's pants with socks attached called Pippy Pants.

Out of frustration with her young son struggling to keep his socks on his feet, entrepreneur Katy Prushiek was inspired to create Pippy Pants.

"I have a passion for children and children's fashion. I'm always on the hunt for adorable children's clothing that's functional. This has helped me create a product that's stylish and practical," said Prushiek, the owner of Pippy Pants. "Our target audience is parents, with a focus on busy moms. There's nothing like it on the market. Pippy Pants will change the world because pants and socks will be worn in a whole new way."

Top features and benefits of Pippy Pants include:

Socks Stay on Child's Feet – Because the socks are sewn to the pants, the child can't remove the socks.

Always matching – Due to the pants' innovative design, you don't have to locate matching socks.

No more lost socks – No loose socks to get lost in the washing machine.

Convenience - Two convenient products in one.

Matching sizes – Because the pants and socks are combined, you don't have to worry about finding the correct sock size.

No gap – There is no gap between the pants and socks when it's cold outside.

Contemporary and Chic – Pants are contemporary and chic and come in adorable colors and designs.

Durable - Pippy Pants are designed to be durable and hold up the entire time that your child wears a pant size. They will last at least 1 year and longer when properly cared for.

Simplicity -- Pippy Pants are easy to use. Simply put them on like regular pants and adjust the socks. Your child is ready to wear the pants all day long.

Unique - Pippy Pants are unique, but look like typical pants and socks, fit better in shoes, and designs are stylish and cute.

Affordable -- The product costs similar to a usual pair of children's pants. They are affordable for most parents, easy to purchase, and can be bought on the company's website.

Elastic waistband – Helps with fitting properly and making sure pants stay up.

ABOUT PIPPY PANTS

Created by an entrepreneur and mother, Pippy Pants are a unique patent-pending children's pants with socks attached that are ideal for busy parents. For more information, please visit the company's website https://pippypants.com/.

