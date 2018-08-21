No More Separate Bedrooms - NightLase® Laser Snoring Therapy Bringing Couples Back Together

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With 90 million people in the USA suffer from snoring, sleep apnea and other related sleeping disorders, snoring is wreaking havoc on thousands of Southern California marriages. Snore Experts, the regions foremost authorities on treating Snoring & Sleep Apnea (OSA) with five (5) locations locally, is working overtime to bring couples back together through NightLase® Laser Snoring therapy, a new, non-invasive procedure which reduces the effects of snoring as well as decreases the amplitude of snoring. The treatment requires NO devices to be worn, NO chemical or medical treatment programs to follow, NO surgery and NO costly time off from work.

New NightLase Laser Snoring Therapy

According to Dr. Jay Khorsandi of Snore Experts, the NightLase® Laser therapy procedure "helps reduce snoring by stimulating collagen fiber production in the soft palate to tighten the tissues and help reduce vibrations," freeing many patients from the dreaded CPAP, chin straps, snore pillows and snore guards.

Research has shown that snoring is due to the collapse of the oral mucosa tissues and gets worse as we get older. The NightLase® snoring therapy that Snore Experts performs has been proven to reduce frequent snoring as well as reduce the consequences of snoring. Snore Experts NightLase® therapy is performed across three separate outpatient sessions lasting approximately thirty (30) minutes each and 3 weeks apart. Upon completion, studies have shown that the treatment lasts approximately one year. Additional, future therapy sessions may be repeated.

"NightLase therapy treatment has become such a popular choice for our patients that we are adding a Saturday treatment day each month beginning September 8," said Dr. Khorsandi. "Our goal is to help our patients get healthier, feel better, be more productive and be able to fully enjoy their personal relationships or marriages." That begins with a good, well-rested sleep. "You shouldn't have to choose between losing sleep and/or losing your bed partner each night."

For more information about Snore Experts NightLase® Snoring therapy, or to schedule an appointment, please contact Snore Experts at 888-31-SNORE.

About Snore Experts



Snore Experts, (www.SnoreExperts.com), is a medical facility whose flagship office is in Encino, with additional locations including Pasadena, Irvine, Beverly Hills and Valencia. Founder Dr. Jonathan Greenburg and his partner Dr. Jay Khorsandi, as well as Drs. Stephanie Colletta and Shadi Hosseini, have treated 1,000s of Southern California patients performing in-home sleep studies, Oral Appliance therapy, APAP/CPAP therapy, and NightLase® Laser Snoring Therapy.

