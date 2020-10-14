No More Single Glass of Pain: ReliaQuest's GreyMatter Unified SaaS Security Platform Delivers Open XDR Approach

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest , a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its unique "Open XDR" approach that solves modern enterprise cybersecurity challenges through its GreyMatter platform. Unlike other XDR tools that limit organizations to a single vendor tech stack, ReliaQuest's vision centers on bringing flexibility and visibility to disparate data sets and technologies. This approach enables enterprises to gain security confidence through the centralized detection and remediation of threats across their siloed IT architecture.

"XDR is a new take on an old problem that aims to unify control points, security telemetry, analytics, and operations into one enterprise offering but requires the same vendor for all tools. ReliaQuest identified an opportunity to improve upon this model with Open XDR. GreyMatter unifies technologies from multiple vendors through an integrated platform that helps security teams achieve the necessary visibility from their existing tools and processes--thereby accelerating detection and response," said Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of ReliaQuest.

"Security analysts' jobs are extremely complex as analysts are mired with too many alerts, disparate datasets and workflows, and an ever changing attack landscape," said Jon Oltsik, Principal Analyst and Fellow at Enterprise Strategy Group. "Open XDR can help by unifying toolsets, alerts, and providing the context analysts need in order to speed detection and response. With the universal translator acting as an integration platform, GreyMatter is well suited to deliver on the promise of Open XDR—directly addressing security operations complexity."

GreyMatter provides an Open XDR solution that delivers the following outcomes:

Integration of multiple independent security tools for unified detection, investigation, and response

Cross-technology visibility in weeks, powered by a patented "universal translator" solution

Aggregation of relevant data on demand, without the need to build and maintain costly and cumbersome data lakes

Continuous optimization of security technologies and processes

A guided reporting framework to drive security program measurement and continuously increase maturity

Automation across the security lifecycle, applying the development principles of continuous integration/ continuous deployment to the security realm

24/7/365 support from a team of security and program management practitioners, dedicated to helping teams achieve security program goals

"For years vendors have promised to deliver a 'single pane of glass' but always fell short," said John Childers, Director, Information Security, Aqua America. "ReliaQuest GreyMatter unifies security tools for visibility across layers, aggregated alerting, faster investigation and response, bolstered by proactive threat hunting and attack simulation to continually improve your posture, all wrapped with security advisory expertise for accelerating key initiatives."

To further bolster GreyMatter's Open XDR offering, ReliaQuest recently integrated with SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform. This integration enables organizations to prevent, detect, respond, and hunt across existing cybersecurity technologies, regardless of vendor, which vastly increases visibility across the enterprise. As part of the solution, data is collected from SentinelOne and ingested into GreyMatter's proprietary universal translator, where it is normalized with data from a customer's other technologies – including SIEM, multi-cloud, and third-party tools.

"CISOs are seeking a simple way to manage everything across the network – from endpoints to cloud workloads and IoT devices," said Brandon Andrews, VP Global MSSPs & Alliancesat SentinelOne. "Without having full transparency into everything that's happening, CISOs can't effectively protect what matters most from the elaborate schemes of today's cybercriminals. Our partnership with ReliaQuest helps organizations overcome today's most prominent cyber threats through complete visibility and action – empowering organizations to protect tomorrow's threats, today."

This news comes on the heels of a banner year for ReliaQuest. In August, the company raised over $300 million in growth financing in a round led by leading global investment firm KKR, with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures and ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. ReliaQuest GreyMatter provides deep integration with and across more than 40 top enterprise technologies to provide customers with visibility and automated response capabilities across their existing technology investments.

To learn more about ReliaQuest GreyMatter, request a demo or visit ReliaQuest.com. For updates on new integrations, check out ReliaQuest's integration partners page .

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest, a global leader in cybersecurity, delivers industry-leading visibility and automation on demand across complex environments with a platform purpose built to protect enterprise environments from security breaches. GreyMatter is the first unified SaaS security solution that enables visibility, coordination, and control across the enterprise's on premise and multi-cloud technologies, unlocking the power of next generation cybersecurity for the modern enterprise. By increasing visibility and threat detection through the platform's patented universal translator and use of automation and artificial intelligence, GreyMatter saves security teams valuable time and increases effectiveness by enabling automatic and continuous threat detection, threat hunting, and remediation. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with five global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com .

