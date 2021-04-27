No More Sugar Coating It - New Book, No Sugar In Me™, Takes on Sugar and Delivers Better Health!

"Sugar consumption is out of control and has become a health concern for everyone—it's addictive and completely detrimental to our health," says Woodgate. "This book is my effort to help people struggling with their sugar dependency. In my 21 years in the health and nutrition industry, I've never seen anything worse than refined sugar."

No Sugar In Me™ isn't an all-or-nothing detox or a quick-fix diet. This book is about changing your lifestyle by eliminating refined sugar from your diet and embracing better nutrition to gain better health. In his debut book, Woodgate details what sugar really does to your body, how it is hidden in the foods you eat every day, and the cold hard truth about refined sugars. He also arms readers with important and shocking information, such as 72 variants of refined sugar included in our food, and how to watch out for them. Big culprits include: No Fat Yogurt (often loaded in sugar) and bread.

"Refined sugars are like a modern-day cigarette — their negative effects are finally being publicized and it's only a matter of time before they become regulated," says Woodgate. "But until then, consumers can take the power into their own hands and fight for their health. I feel strongly that the No Sugar In Me lifestyle will be one of the biggest health movements to date."

Also included are simple, but delicious, No Sugar Food Swaps, a special section on how to crush cravings and how to bring your kids into the no sugar lifestyle with you.

If Woodgate has his way, we'll start to scroll down the nutritional labels past the fat content on our food to see what sugars are hiding in plain sight.

About the Author

Brad Woodgate is a self-made serial entrepreneur, who turned a thirty-thousand-dollar investment into over a billion dollars in sales. Having launched several successful companies over the past 21 years in the health and wellness space, he managed over 500 employees, launched over 700 products, and distributed to more than 50 countries. Through all of this, he learned what works in this space and what doesn't. Over the years, Brad also helped many people and celebrities reach their wellness goals. In 2015, based on his own health concerns, Brad took a very strong interest in the effects of refined sugar on our health. This led to the establishment of the No Sugar Company in early 2019, which has quickly disrupted the global food industry and is now one of the fastest growing food companies in North America.

